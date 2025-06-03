Follows strategic partnership with Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) under the Active Asset Management Initiative, aligning with the country’s National Vision 2030 and ambitions to continue economic growth trajectory

Ashmore Group plc (“Ashmore” or “the Group”), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager that manages US$46.2 billion, announces that Ashmore Qatar has been authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (“QFCRA”).

Ashmore has a long history of investing in Qatar and has conducted business with the country for more than two decades. The Ashmore Qatar office, which will operate under the QFCRA’s regulatory framework, will participate in Ashmore’s investment committees, including the provision of advice and input on the management of the Ashmore Qatar Equity Fund (“AQEF”), which was launched in January 2024 with the QIA as an anchor investor. Since inception to end April 2025, AQEF has delivered a cumulative gross USD return of 18.5% and has outperformed its benchmark index by 345 basis points.

Additionally, the office will support the development of relationships with local investors, providing access to Ashmore’s full range of Emerging Markets investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternatives asset classes.

Ashmore currently manages approximately US$10 billion on behalf of clients based in the Middle East, which is invested in a diversified range of listed equity, fixed income and thematic private equity strategies.

The establishment of an office in Qatar is line with Ashmore’s strategy to develop a network of local businesses in attractive emerging economies. The new business complements Ashmore’s other offices in Colombia, India, Indonesia, Peru, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which together manage US$7.5 billion of assets, representing 16% of the Group’s total AuM.

Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, said: “We are delighted to open our new office in Qatar, as a natural evolution of our long relationship. The country provides exciting growth opportunities as its domestic capital markets broaden and deepen, and its National Vision 2030 raises Qatar’s profile as an important investment destination for international investors. We look forward to our Qatar operations contributing to the growth and diversification benefits to the Group provided by Ashmore’s other local emerging markets businesses.”

Commenting on this milestone, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Ashmore Group to the Qatar Financial Centre. As a globally recognised leader in emerging markets investment, Ashmore’s presence in Qatar reflects the growing appeal of our financial ecosystem and the strength of our regulatory framework. At the QFC, we are committed to providing a supportive platform for leading global institutions, enabling them to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the diversification and development of Qatar’s financial services sector, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

