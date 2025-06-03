AMMAN – HE Mr. Omar Al-Barzanji, ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Jordan, has hosted a dinner in honor of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital (TAG.GD), in the presence of a delegation from Fabyab Company. During the gathering, the two parties discussed ways and means of enhancing and strengthening economic collaboration between Iraq and Jordan.

As a gesture of appreciation, Ambassador Al-Barzanji presented Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh with a statue of the iconic Lion of Babylon; an ancient symbol of Iraqi heritage located in the city of Babylon and dating back to 500 BC.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh commended the investment opportunities available in Iraq, particularly in Ebril, stating that TAG.GD prides itself on having offices in Baghdad and Erbil that offer all its professional services.