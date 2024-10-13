The University of Birmingham continues to rise amongst the world’s prestigious research-intensive universities entering the top 100 in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

Already ranked in the top 100 global universities in the 2025 QS World University Rankings at 80th, Birmingham has climbed eight places in the 2025 THE World University Rankings to 93rd globally.

The latest placing reflects the University’s sustained improvement over the last seven years - moving steadily upwards from 141st in the 2018 THE World University Rankings.

The University’s global ‘Teaching’ ranking continues to rise with a 10-place improvement on last year, whilst its ‘Research Environment’ rating increases by 12 places. The institution continues to be ranked in the Top 50 for both ‘Research Quality’ and ‘International Outlook’.

Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor & Principal at the University of Birmingham commented: “Our continuing rise in this year’s THE World University Rankings recognises the University of Birmingham as one of the world’s leading universities.

“We work with partners around the globe to create high-impact solutions to some of the world’s biggest issues. Our ongoing success in these rankings further highlights the strength and impact of our research, the quality of our teaching, and our global footprint.”

THE World University Rankings is the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across each one of their core missions: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income, and reputation), international outlook (staff, students and research); citations (research influence) and industry income (knowledge transfer).

The University of Birmingham was rated as one of the UK’s best research universities in the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021. The very best work is scored at 4* by review panels, and, on this basis, Birmingham ranked equal 10th amongst Russell Group universities and equal 13th in the whole UK.

Professor Deborah Longworth, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) said: “Our ongoing success in THE World University Rankings over the last eight years, combined with our longstanding top 100 status in the QS World University Rankings and excellent REF 2021, clearly demonstrate the University of Birmingham’s status as a leading global university.

IThis year’s result reflects the high-quality academic experience enjoyed by researchers and students at the University of Birmingham, as we continue to build a community of academic excellence both in the UK and Dubai. The latest rankings highlight Birmingham as a place for leading scholars, professionals and students who want to be involved in world-class research and achieve a degree that will enhance professional opportunities around the world.”

The University of Birmingham has also improved its performance in the Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF), becoming one of only two English Higher Education institutions to achieve five quintile 5 scores.

KEF demonstrates the range of valuable activities universities conduct with external partners across seven perspectives. Birmingham is rated in the top quintile for five of the seven perspectives: research partnerships, working with the public and third sector, local growth and regeneration, IP and commercialisation, and public and community engagement.

