United Real Estate Company (URC) is proud to announce the commencement of the handover process for the much-anticipated Hessah Towers, a pinnacle of modern luxury living in Kuwait. As we embark on the first phase, we are thrilled to share that by the end of the first quarter of 2024, all 177 units will be handed over and occupied, with only 27 exclusive units remaining for discerning homebuyers.

About URC:

URC stands as a cornerstone in Kuwait’s real estate landscape and the MENA region, boasting consolidated assets of Approx. KD 669 million (US$ 2.2 Billion) as of September 30, 2023. Established in 1973, URC has been a leader in the industry and was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 1984.

Recently awarded the Best Luxury Mixed-Use Development for the Hessah District in Kuwait by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, this recognition showcases URC’s impeccable reputation and professional prowess in the real estate market.

Introducing Hessah Towers:

Hessah Towers, a visionary creation in the heart of Hessah District, redefines residential living in Kuwait. Conceived by the renowned Dar SSH and designed by the internationally acclaimed Nabil Gholam Architects, these twin 40-floor towers cover a land area of 5,500 square meters, with a total built-up area of approximately 70,000 square meters.

Situated in Hessah District, Kuwait’s pioneering mixed-use development, Hessah Towers sets a new standard for living, offering unparalleled comfort, privacy, and security. With close proximity to residential, retail, F&B, commercial, clinics, and serviced apartments within the district, residents enjoy a holistic lifestyle experience.

Amenities at a Glance:

Hessah Towers boasts 204 units, including 3-bedroom simplexes, duplexes, and penthouses, each adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows framing breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Kuwait City. Residents indulge in an array of amenities such as a pool, private health club, gym, gardens, a children’s playroom, private roof gardens, and exclusive residents-only areas for outdoor entertaining. A spacious multi-story parking facility ensures convenience and safety, complemented by state-of-the-art building security systems and dedicated concierge staff.

Property Management Excellence:

URC’s Property Management Team is ready to curate a vibrant community atmosphere at Hessah Towers. Luxury concierge-level housekeeping and maintenance services, ice-breaking events, and various communication channels ensure a seamless and close-knit community living experience. Residents can connect with the team via phone, mobile application, or in person.

The imminent completion of Hessah Towers not only signifies a significant milestone for URC but also ushers in a new era of sophisticated urban living in Kuwait.

Upcoming Milestones:

As we celebrate the handover of Hessah Towers, we eagerly anticipate the upcoming milestone – the handover of Byout Hessah.

For further information, please visit: https://www.hessah.com/