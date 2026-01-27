Dubai, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, announced the promotion of Klaus Assmann to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Middle East, India and South East Asia.

The appointment comes just nine months after he joined the group as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new capacity, he will be responsible for leading the group’s growth strategy and operational excellence as UHM works towards its target of managing 100 business units globally by 2030.

With nearly 40 years of international experience, Klaus has played a pivotal role in the development, pre-opening, and operations of some of the world’s most iconic hospitality assets. He was instrumental in the launch of Madinat Jumeirah, where he oversaw its extensive F&B operations. He also led the pre-opening and operations of the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, The Meydan Hotel, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Jumeirah Phuket and the New York Essex House. His career also includes leadership roles at some of the world’s most prestigious luxury hospitality brands including Fairmont, Sofitel, Jumeirah, Shangri-La, Park Hyatt and Nikko Hotels.

Prior to joining United Hospitality Management, Klaus Assmann served as CEO of Aldar Hotels & Hospitality, where he managed a portfolio of 25 business units including luxury hotels, marinas, golf courses, and beach clubs. He oversaw 4,500 operational rooms while leading a development pipeline of 3,000 additional rooms across both managed and franchised properties. During his three-year leadership term, he successfully deployed AED 1.6 billion in asset improvements through major renovation projects to drive long-term value.

Carlos Leal, Executive Chairman and Board Member of United Hospitality Management, welcomed the appointment: “Klaus has shown exceptional leadership since joining UHM last year. His international experience and deep understanding of asset management are vital as we work to expand our global footprint. We are confident that his vision will be a driving force in reaching our goal of 100 business units by 2030 while delivering world-class experiences to our guests and partners, ensuring we uphold the current excellence and operational discipline that define United Hospitality Management.”

Klaus Assmann, CEO, Middle East, India & South East Asia, commented: “I am honoured to take on this role at such a significant time for UHM. Having recently entered the Indian market through the acquisition of Rosastays, we are at a point of rapid growth. My focus will be on operational excellence and brand development across our key markets, ensuring we continue to maximise profitability and asset value for our partners.”

In his new role, Klaus will continue to oversee UHM’s diverse portfolio and its comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem, which includes 20 specialty food and beverage brands and the award-winning ‘Serenity – The Art of Well Being’ wellness division and its expansion in the near future.

