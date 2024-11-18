Dubai UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global hospitality management company with over three decades of luxury hospitality expertise, has been appointed as the franchise operator of the voco Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers hotel in Dubai following the acquisition of the hotel by Arzan Investment Management (AIM). The appointment further strengthens UHM’s rapidly-expanding portfolio in the Middle East, positioning the company as a key player in luxury hospitality management in the region.

voco Bonnington JLT, a distinguished premium property renowned for its exceptional service and prime location, was recently acquired by Arzan Investment Management from Dubai-based businessman Dennis McGettigan. UHM will operate the hotel under IHG Hotels & Resorts’ voco brand, ensuring a seamless continuation of the high standards that guests expect.

Greg O’Stean, CEO of United Hospitality Management (UHM), said, “We are honoured to partner with Arzan Investment Management on this exciting project. This acquisition and appointment reflect UHM’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, and to expanding our presence in key global markets with premier hotels like the voco Bonnington JLT. We look forward to working with the existing hotel team and with IHG to ensure a seamless transition and to maintaining the outstanding service levels the hotel is known for.”

Oliver Hogg, CEO and Board Member of Arzan Investment Management (AIM), added, “This acquisition of the voco Bonnington JLT represents an important milestone for Arzan as we expand our footprint in the Middle East. We are confident in UHM’s ability to operate the property to the highest standards and to deliver excellent returns for our investors. As a long-standing international investor to Dubai hospitality, this transaction marks a continuation of our commitment to investing in Dubai and is the first of many such investments under the AIM umbrella.”

The hotel team will work with UHM’s leadership, ensuring a strong business growth and the continued high level of guest services. The appointment of UHM aligns with AIM’s long-term strategy of investing in prime hospitality assets and partnering with experienced operators and brands to maximise value.

