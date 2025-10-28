Nine Months 2025 Highlights:

Net profit increased 49% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 316 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 (9M 2025) from AED 212 million in the prior year period. Earnings per share rose to AED 0.14 per share in 9M 2025 compared to AED 0.10 in 9M 2024.

Total income rose to AED 580 million for 9M 2025, up 28% compared to AED 452 million for 9M 2024, driven higher by, both, net interest income (+21% YoY) and non-interest income (+56% YoY).

Total assets stood at AED 24.5 billion as of September-end 2025 representing a growth of 22% YoY and 14% Ytd (year-to-date), driven by robust growth in loans, advances, and Islamic financing (+31% YoY) and the investments book (+30% YoY).

The Bank successfully completed its capital raise of AED 1.03 billion via a rights issue during the quarter, which was fully subscribed and has significantly strengthened the capital position, boosting the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to 18.5% and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to 22.8%.

UAB’s liquidity profile remains very strong, as reflected by an Advances to Stable Resources Ratio of 81%, and an Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 14% - both well above the regulatory thresholds.

The Bank’s credit ratings were upgraded again this year by Moody’s to ‘Baa2’ with a Stable outlook – a testament to the persistent execution of the turnaround strategy.

UAE – United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB or “the Bank”) has announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. UAB posted a net profit of AED 316 million for 9M 2025, compared to AED 212 million for the same period last year, representing an increase of 49% YoY. Total income rose by 28% YoY to AED 580 million.

The increase in net profit reflects significant growth in total assets across both, loans, advances and Islamic financing, and the investments book, as well as Bank’s disciplined approach to risk management.

UAB’s equity and capital were further strengthened via the successful execution of the rights issue, increasing the issued and paid-up capital by 50% to AED 3.094 billion. The rights issue was fully subscribed reflecting the trust and confidence that our shareholders and investors have in the Bank’s future ahead.

Credit rating agency, Moody’s, attributed the upgrade in ratings to ‘Baa2’ to the Bank’s continued progress in implementing the new strategy, and stronger credit metrics across asset quality, profitability, and solvency. While affirming their issuer-level ratings, both Fitch and Capital Intelligence have also recognised the improvement in UAB’s financial and credit profile, by a one-notch upgrade in its Viability Ratings (VR) and Core Financial Strength (CFS), respectively.

Along with the strengthened capital position and improvement in credit profile, these results underscore UAB’s solid momentum and strategic readiness for the next phase of growth after a remarkable journey of 50 years of serving its customers and the community.

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, said: “Our performance in the nine months ended 30 September 2025 reflects the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and the continued success of our transformation agenda. The strong growth in profitability and total assets highlights the continued robust business momentum coupled with prudent risk and expense management. We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to our customers, shareholders, partners and our community.”

He added: “As we celebrate the 50 years of vision of our founders, unveiling our new brand and refreshed identity, our ethos and commitment to serve our customers with integrity and purpose remain at the core of our mission to humanize banking. Service excellence and customer satisfaction shall remain at the heart of everything we do and drive our digitalization and product innovation agenda.”

UAB also unveiled its new brand identity launch under the slogan “United for You” marking a new milestone in its journey of growth and reaffirming its steadfast commitment to placing people at the heart of banking. The launch took place during a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai to celebrate the Bank’s 50th anniversary. UAB’s new corporate identity features a new logo, and a visual system that reflect the Bank’s strategic vision and commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial services.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975, in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury & Financial Markets, as well as Shari’ah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognized as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanizing banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa2/P-2/Stable) and Fitch (BBB+/F2/Stable).

For further information please visit www.uab.ae, or contact:

Abdulla AlFardan

Head of Marketing & Communications

Email: Abdulla.Alfardan@uab.ae