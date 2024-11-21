Union Square House (USH) has rewritten the title of a top real estate company in the UAE by achieving the No. 2 ranking at the Emaar Broker Awards for Q3 2024, recognizing its exceptional performance among the top 20 real estate agencies excelling in the sector.

A standout achievement for USH this year was surpassing AED 1 billion in sales with Emaar within the first 9 months of 2024. This milestone highlights USH’s ability to drive substantial results and maintain a strong track record of success.

This success follows USH’s strong performances earlier in the year where the company secured 3rd place in the first half and 4 th place in Q2 at the same awards demonstrating consistent excellence in the competitive real estate market.

Santosh P B, Head of sales at Emaar praised USH for its dedication to both its investors and the market stating, every deal counts. USH has achieved impressive sales while ensuring investors earn solid returns which brings them back for more. In fact, 40% of USH’s clients are repeat investors with Emaar showing the trust and loyalty in the relationship.

Gaurav Aidasani, Founder and Managing Director of Union Square House, expressed his gratitude for the achievement, saying, “This success would not have been possible without the trust and support of our clients, the hard work of our team, and the invaluable guidance from Emaar management. Consistent success like this reflects our commitment to excellence and delivering the best results.

USH attributes its success to a foundation based on honesty, integrity and client satisfaction. These core principles have allowed USH to reach new heights and establish itself as a leader in the competitive real estate industry. USH's commitment to these values ensures its continued leadership in the market, delivering exceptional value to clients both in Dubai and internationally.