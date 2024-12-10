Dubai, UAE: Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Union Coop’s Chief Community Relations Officer, announced the launch of 6 exclusive promotional campaigns in December. These campaigns include discounts of up to 60% on over 1,000 selected products across various categories. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for customers and is part of Union Coop's annual plans to celebrate the end of 2024 with shoppers.

Dr. Al Bastaki emphasized that the cooperative strives to offer the best competitive deals that delight shoppers and meet their needs at competitive prices, especially during the high-demand end-of-year shopping period. He pointed out that the cooperative has made it a part of its annual strategy to ensure that its year-end campaigns are unique.

He also noted that the December campaigns focus on the most consumed food and non-food items, particularly during the winter season, such as frozen goods, meats, chicken, barbecue and garden supplies, in addition to selected fruits, vegetables, juices, water, dairy products, sweets, spices, rice, oils, perfumes, toys, cosmetics, and other consumer goods that meet the expectations of shoppers.

Dr. Al Bastaki further explained that Union Coop offers the option to shop all its December special promotions through its smart store (App), part of its initiative to provide various options for consumers to enjoy an exceptional shopping experience. The online store includes unique services and features that enhance the shopping experience.

Union Coop is constantly working to develop its services and offers to ensure the best deals for shoppers and customers. Dr. Al Bastaki invited the community to visit the Coop’s branches spread across the Emirate of Dubai to take advantage of the special promotional offers and discounts.