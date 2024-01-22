Dubai, UAE: Union Coop, a leading retail pioneer, announces the successful processing of 444,539 purchase orders for food and non-food items through its smart online store (App) and e-commerce platform in 2023. The cooperative remains committed to delivering an unparalleled online shopping experience, regularly updating and expanding its product offerings to meet the evolving demands of the e-commerce landscape in the retail sector.

In the past year, the Union Coop Smart App has witnessed a surge in user registrations, surpassing 341,000. Moreover, the application has been downloaded approximately 556,000 times across various electronic devices, highlighting the unwavering trust bestowed upon the cooperative by loyal consumers.

With a daily order volume of 1,218 orders through the website and app, Union Coop has demonstrated its dedication to customer satisfaction. The cooperative has launched over 90 promotional campaigns, extending discounts on thousands of popular and in-demand products. Offering essential services, including a rapid 45-minute delivery option and the convenience of remote shopping, Union Coop remains at the forefront of providing unparalleled services to its valued customers.

Customers can also opt for the innovative "Click and Collect" service, allowing them to place orders online and conveniently pick up items from cooperative branches. Additionally, the cooperative has expanded its delivery coverage to areas outside Dubai for online purchases, ensuring accessibility for a broader customer base.

The Union Coop Smart App stands out for its user-friendly interface and numerous benefits, including intelligent promotional offers featuring discounts of up to 90%, and exclusive products not available in physical stores. With the convenience of 24/7, seven-days-a-week ordering, Union Coop continues to redefine the boundaries of customer convenience in the digital age.

As Union Coop remains dedicated to enhancing the online shopping experience, continuous improvements and updates to the application signify the cooperative's commitment to excellence in the realm of e-commerce.