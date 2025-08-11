Riyadh, KSA: “L’azurde Company for Jewelry”, the leading jewelry designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer in the Middle East, announced its interim financial results for the first half of 2025. Demonstrating outstanding operational performance, L’azurde reflects the strength of its brand and robust expansion strategy.

During the first half, the company achieved operating revenues of SAR 278.2 million, a 11.4% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by strong performance across various markets, particularly in the retail sector as it increased by 17.3% compared to the same period of last year due to growth in the like-for-like stores of the existing stores and the extension of the store’s network.

“L’azurde” recorded a gross profit of SAR 123.3 million during the first half of 2025, confirming the company's continued commitment to maintaining stable profit margins that reflect its operational efficiency and ability to create value. This growth was a direct result of the company's success in boosting sales at existing stores and opening new ones in strategic locations.

Despite the positive operational performance and the stability of the net profit before one-off items, net profit of this period was affected by exceptional, non-recurring items for its operation in Saudi Arabia. The company has taken the necessary measures to address them.

During the last 12 months, “L’azurde” continues with its expansion plan with the opening of 13 new stores (7 in Saudi Arabia and 6 in Egypt), contributing to strengthening its regional presence and increasing its market share in its main markets.

The company confirmed that the results during the first half of 2025 reflect the continued momentum of its core operations, despite challenges that reflected on the net profit. It affirmed commitment to implementing best operational practices and strengthening the governance and oversight system, which will contribute to improving operational efficiency and enhancing profitability in the future.

“L'azurde” expressed optimism about the continued upward trend in revenues and its work on developing its current operating model. It stressed that ongoing improvements in retail performance and smart market expansion, along with the focus on high-value products and branding, will support positive and sustainable results in the coming periods.