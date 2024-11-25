Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Smile Train International to enhance their partnership through the exchange of expertise and the utilization of available resources to achieve mutual benefits for both organizations. The partnership also aims to promote and market joint initiatives while providing high-quality and effective services.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, and Ms. Afaf Meky, Executive Manager of Smile Train International, UAE, at Union Coop’s headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, along with several representatives from both sides.

Dr. Al Bastaki emphasized that such agreements reflect Union Coop’s commitment to building constructive partnerships in the humanitarian fields. He noted that cooperative believes in the importance of merging efforts between local establishments to achieve optimal coordination in serving the community and enhancing the responsibilities it holds towards it. He also praised Smile Train's role in promoting humanitarian values and initiatives.

For her part, Ms. Afaf Meky expressed her gratitude to Union Coop for its continuous support to the foundation over the past years. She highlighted that such partnerships yield positive results for the charity sector. Smile Train seeks to renew and establish more strategic partnerships with its key partners to achieve significant results in humanitarian fields. She emphasized that this agreement would have numerous positive impacts for both parties.

It’s important to note that Smile Train is the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, recognized for its sustainable and locally adaptable model for providing cleft surgery and comprehensive care. They empower local medical professionals through training, funding, and resources to deliver free cleft surgery and holistic cleft care for children globally. Additionally, Smile Train offers a sustainable and globally replicable healthcare model for cleft treatment, significantly improving the lives of children by enhancing their ability to eat, breathe, and speak, thereby enabling them to thrive without difficulties.