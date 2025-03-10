Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based retailer Union Coop has announced a major price cut for March. To combat inflation, Union Coop will offer discounts of up to 65% on 3,000 selected food and non-food items, alongside additional price cuts and fixed-price products.

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, stated that the initiative includes eight promotional campaigns, aligning with Ramadan promotions to provide high-quality products at competitive prices.

“These weekly campaigns aim to bring joy to consumers by offering significant discounts on essential items, ensuring affordability while maintaining premium quality,” said Dr. Al Bastaki. He highlighted that March features diverse promotional initiatives, including an ‘Eid Al-Fitr’ promotion and a ‘Meat festival’, with varying discounts on a variety of daily essentials available across all Union Coop branches in Dubai.

Some of these promotions started at the beginning of the month, with select products’ prices reduced and stabilized to curb inflation. Consumers can explore these offers by visiting Union Coop’s branches in Dubai or through its smart online application, ensuring seamless access to all announced discounts.

The discounted product categories include fruits and vegetables, juices, dairy products, meats, spices, rice, cooking oil, and more. This initiative is part of Union Coop’s strategic marketing plan, designed to enhance consumer savings and elevate the shopping experience, reaffirming its commitment to community welfare.