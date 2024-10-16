Dubai, UAE: Union Coop, in collaboration with Sharjah Agriculture & Livestock Production EST. (Ektifa) has introduced new organic products, including Milk from Mleiha Dairy and ‘Saba Sanabel’ flour, to meet the growing demand. These products will be available at several branches across Dubai, aligning with Union Coop's goals to provide fresh products to customers while supporting Ektifa's strategy to expand into new markets and meet local demand for organic goods.

This announcement was made during an event held at the Mirdif branch of Union Coop in Etihad Mall to launch the " Ektifa" organic products, attended by H.E. Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Chairman of Union Coop, H.E. Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Agriculture & Livestock Department & CEO of Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA) along with Union Coop's CEO, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, officials from Sharjah, from the Cooperative, and media representatives.

Dr. Al Tunaiji stated, "The strategic partnership with Union Coop in Dubai is based on its extensive marketing and operational expertise in the retail sector, which will enhance Ektifa's strategic partnerships and help provide the best marketing solutions for our current and future organic products."

He added, "We are pleased to collaborate with Union Coop, one of the major national brands in the retail market. This partnership aligns with Ektifa's strategic goals to open new sales outlets across the Emirates, contributing to projects that enhance food security and achieve self-sufficiency, thereby fostering investment in the retail sector, which is experiencing noticeable growth and encourages continuous expansion of new outlets amid competition."

For his part, Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, emphasized the Cooperative's commitment to supporting local and organic products that promote community health. He noted that Ektifa's organic products have gained significant popularity among community members, leading to an increasing demand. As a result, Union Coop has decided to be a key partner in making these products available at its branches in Dubai, starting with six locations, with plans to cover additional branches in the future to ensure accessibility for everyone.

He further explained that the introduction of Ektifa's products at Union Coop branches, as the first retailer in Dubai to offer these organic items, including Mleiha dairy products and "Saba Sanabel" flour, reflects the Coop's strong commitment to supporting national products that enhance food security and sustainability in the country. This is due to its extensive experience in retail, supporting fresh national products, and providing smart solutions based on global best practices in the field.