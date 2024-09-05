Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Watani Al Emarat Foundation to exchange expertise and leverage resources for mutual benefit. The agreement aims to facilitate communication and cooperation between the two organizations to achieve shared interests that benefit the target groups. It also focuses on launching and supporting national initiatives that promote national identity, volunteerism among youth, and provide opportunities for community service.

The MoU was signed at Union Coop’s headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall by Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, and HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, with several members from both organizations in attendance.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi emphasized Union Coop's commitment to forming partnerships with various community and national institutions that have a significant impact on society. He noted that such agreements strengthen cooperation, enhance strategic goals, and add value to both parties, while also encouraging youth volunteerism and national service.

HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi expressed pride in the agreement, highlighting that it aligns with the foundation's mission to activate national and community initiatives across all societal segments. He emphasized the importance of fostering national identity, good citizenship, and UAE values, while also promoting volunteerism and social responsibility among youth and community members. Al Falasi thanked Union Coop for its support in reinforcing national identity and empowering Emirati youth, contributing to the country’s prosperity and advancement.