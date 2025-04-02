Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA (UBP) announces the successful completion of its acquisition of SG Kleinwort Hambros from Societe Generale, marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s international growth strategy.

Effective today, SG Kleinwort Hambros becomes Union Bancaire Privée (UK) Limited, with Mouhammed Choukeir appointed as its Chief Executive Officer. He will lead all of UBP’s Wealth Management activities in the UK, Channel Islands, and Gibraltar and steer the integration of the teams while defining a strategy for integrated wealth and asset management solutions for both domestic and international clients. All UBP London-based teams will move into a new office in Marylebone later this year.

With this transaction, UBP becomes one of the UK’s largest family-owned pure-play private banks, managing over GBP 20 billion of client assets with offices in London and other key locations across Great Britain, in addition to Guernsey, Jersey, and Gibraltar.

The integration of SG Kleinwort Hambros’ experienced teams into UBP’s UK operations further strengthens the Bank’s expertise in delivering tailored wealth and asset management solutions for private and institutional clients. UBP has maintained a strong presence in the UK for nearly three decades, steadily expanding its wealth and asset management capabilities.

UBP’s CEO, Guy de Picciotto, said: "This acquisition is a defining moment for UBP. It reaffirms our long-term commitment to the UK. With our combined expertise, we are building a powerful platform for future growth, innovation, and leadership in wealth and asset management. Our clients will continue to enjoy the same personalised approach they value, with the added benefit of even greater expertise and more personalised solutions."

Mouhammed Choukeir, CEO of Union Bancaire Privée (UK) Limited, added: “Becoming UBP is a fantastic result for our clients and teams. The integration of the two organisations, combined with the Bank’s global presence, deep expertise in wealth and asset management, and entrepreneurial spirit, positions us well to deliver exceptional solutions for clients. This acquisition is not just a milestone for UBP; it’s an opportunity to drive long-term growth and further solidify our commitment to delivering excellence in everything we do.”

This acquisition reasserts UBP’s strategic focus on global growth. It underscores the Bank’s dedication to offering best-in-class wealth and asset management solutions, supported by its client-first ethos and deep expertise in wealth planning, investment management, and banking. As a family-owned and -managed Bank, UBP’s entrepreneurial mindset drives agile decision-making in a fast-changing world. Operating from more than 25 offices worldwide with a team of 2,140 professionals (as of 31 December 2024), the Bank provides clients with unparalleled access to worldwide investment opportunities.

Alongside the acquisition of SG Kleinwort Hambros, UBP also acquired Societe Generale Private Banking (Switzerland) Ltd, a transaction which was completed in January 2025. As a result, UBP’s total assets under management, which stood at GBP 135.4 billion (CHF 154.4 billion) as of 31 December 2024, will increase by more than GBP 21.9 billion (CHF 25 billion).

About Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)

UBP is one of the world’s largest family-owned private banks, focused exclusively on wealth and asset management for private and institutional clients. UBP manages CHF 154.4 billion in client assets and is well-capitalised with strong financial foundations and a robust balance sheet. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Bank employs 2,140 people across more than 25 offices worldwide (as of 31 December 2024).

