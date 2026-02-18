Kenya: Unilever and Google Cloud today announced a five-year partnership to accelerate Unilever's business transformation through its use of Google Cloud’s advanced AI, data, platform and next-generation marketing capabilities.

The partnership will help drive growth and desirability for Unilever’s global brand portfolio—including iconic brands like Dove, Vaseline and Hellmann's—using Google Cloud’s technologies, such as its enterprise AI platform, Vertex AI, to build new capabilities in brand discovery, measurement and AI-augmented marketing. This will create a new model for how consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands are discovered and shopped, as consumer journeys shift toward more conversational and agentic experiences.

By migrating its integrated data and cloud platform to Google Cloud, Unilever will build an enterprise-wide, AI-first digital backbone to generate demand faster, turn data into actionable insights, and respond to market shifts with greater agility. This foundation will also support the development of agentic workflows—intelligent systems capable of executing complex tasks across Unilever’s business processes.

Redefining value creation

“Technology has moved to the core of value creation at Unilever,” said Willem Uijen, chief supply chain and operations officer, Unilever. “As brands are increasingly discovered and chosen in environments shaped by AI, we must lead this shift. This collaboration with Google Cloud sets a new level in how technology can power commerce and growth in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, ensuring Unilever is agile, fit for the future, and equipped to unlock value at every level of the company.”

Tara Brady, president, EMEA, at Google Cloud said: “In partnering with Unilever as it boldly reimagines its business processes, we are not just modernizing legacy systems; we are deploying our advanced models, such as Gemini, to create a system of intelligence that reasons, learns, and acts. This will set a new standard for agility and consumer engagement in the CPG sector.”

A new era of intelligence and agentic workflows

The collaboration will focus on three core pillars:

Agentic commerce and marketing intelligence: The two companies will collaborate to build next-generation marketing capabilities across brand discovery, conversion and measurement to ensure that Unilever remains at the forefront of shifts in technology and consumer habits.

An integrated data and cloud foundation: Unilever will transition key enterprise applications and data platforms to Google Cloud, creating a connected environment for scalable AI deployment across the value chain.

Advanced AI: This partnership will fast-track Unilever’s adoption of pioneering technologies, combining Unilever's deep expertise with Google's AI capabilities to sustain Unilever’s long-term competitive edge within the CPG market.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.