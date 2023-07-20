Shanghai: At the sixth World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) recently concluded in Shanghai, UNIDO, Huawei, and other partners officially launched the “Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing” (AIM Global). Led by UNIDO, AIM Global will integrate public and private partners to foster the use of and innovation around AI in industry and manufacturing.

Addressing the WAIC audience during the opening ceremony, Mr. Gerd Müller UNIDO Director General, said: “It is our shared responsibility to ensure that advancements in the field of AI are made in a manner that is safe, ethical, sustainable and inclusive. AIM Global recognizes the importance of bridging the digital divide between nations and industries, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the AI revolution. AIM Global will be at the forefront of shaping the AI landscape. Let us work collaboratively to build a future where AI is a force for good, where its benefits are accessible to all, and where innovation thrives in harmony with our shared values.”

“We are proud to be a strategic partner of AIM Global. Working closely with UNIDO and other Alliance partners, Huawei will use AI to bring new momentum to industry development,” said Vicky Zhang, Vice President Corporate Communications at Huawei. She added: “Huawei is building a strong foundation in computing capabilities and is launching multiple large models designed for specific industries. Our goal is to develop AI solutions that more effectively serve all industries – and that better support scientific research.”

The Alliance will benefit from the local networks and insights of UNIDO’s investment and technology promotion offices that offer support to SMEs globally. The resulting deep understanding of actual SME challenges across sectors will inform the strategy of AIM Global in order to maximize its impact. UNIDO is committed to supporting pioneering efforts to enhance industrial competitiveness and sustainable development through AI.

AIM Global will serve as a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of best practices. It will focus on four key areas. First, AIM Global will facilitate research and development of AI technologies specific to industry and manufacturing. Second, the Alliance and its partners will engage to develop and promote ethical guidelines for the use of AI in industry and manufacturing. Those will include environmental as well as societal criteria. Third, with the help of the Alliance UNIDO seeks to convey policy recommendations to governments and international organizations on the use of AI in industry and manufacturing. This shall drive the development of national AI strategies. Finally, AIM Global will promote the adoption of best practices for the use of AI in industry and manufacturing.

Huawei will actively support AIM Global with case studies on industrial AI implementation, insights from its intensive research and development as well as making its global network of experts available.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME