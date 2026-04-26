Dubai – The Board of Trustees of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies convened its 6th Annual Ceremony, coinciding with the official inauguration of its new headquarters located within the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai. This milestone reflects the Center’s institutional expansion and its growing academic and research presence. The meeting was chaired by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of Emirates Scholar, and attended by Dr. Youssef Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai, along with senior university leadership and members of the Center’s Board of Trustees.

The Ceremony commenced with a review of the Center’s achievements over the past year, which included the organization of 10 major international scientific conferences and the generation of over 3.4 million media impressions, reinforcing the Center’s global presence and expanding its academic impact.

The Board also discussed key performance indicators for the 2025/2026 period, reflecting notable growth. A total of 178 new research papers were published, marking an 18% increase, alongside achieving 265,000 views and academic citations, reflecting a 32% growth rate. Additionally, 183,000 new researchers joined the Center during this period, further strengthening its position as a leading research institution at both regional and international levels.

In this context, the report highlighted that the Center publishes 15 peer-reviewed scientific journals covering diverse disciplines, indexed across more than 13,400 academic libraries worldwide, reinforcing its standing among prominent global academic publishers. The Center has also made significant progress in training and partnerships, delivering 32 training programs and issuing 1,120 certificates, in addition to signing 41 MOUs, reflecting a 71% growth rate in collaborative efforts to support scientific research and international cooperation.

Furthermore, 3 of the Center’s journals are currently under review for inclusion in Scopus in 2026, with a strategic plan to complete the indexing of the remaining journals by 2027. The Center continues to strengthen its position among leading global academic publishers, guided by the concept of the “Internet of Things,” as part of its efforts to expand the global reach of knowledge and connect it across academic communities, aligned with the UAE’s vision to establish itself as a global hub for culture, science, and intellectual dialogue.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of Emirates Scholar, emphasized that the meeting reflects a strong spirit of institutional collaboration, stating:

“Under the theme ‘Proud of the UAE,’ what has been achieved is the result of sustained collective effort and a firm belief in the role of scientific research in supporting development. We look forward to continuing this journey with confidence in the next phase”.

For his part, Dr. Youssef Al Assaf, President of RIT, stated:

“Hosting the Emirates Scholar Center at our university reflects our strong commitment to fostering an environment of innovation and scientific research. We believe that academic and industry partnerships are key drivers in transforming pioneering ideas into practical solutions that contribute to building a sustainable future and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and technological advancement".

Dr. Firas Habbal, President of the Center and Vice Chancellor, commented:

“This meeting represents an important moment to reflect on the achievements realized through dedicated work and fruitful collaboration across all teams”. Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director General, added:

“These results confirm that the progress we are witnessing today is a direct reflection of genuine commitment and sincere efforts, motivating us to continue striving for excellence, not only in the name of the Center, but in the name of the UAE”.

The ceremony concluded with an emphasis on the importance of the upcoming phase, which will witness an expansion in research programs and initiatives, alongside strengthening academic partnerships. This will further solidify the role of the Emirates Scholar Center as a leading scientific platform contributing to knowledge production and its application in serving society.