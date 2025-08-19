Riyadh, SPA - Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and on his behalf, Minister of Defense and Vice Chairman of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz will open the third edition of the World Defense Show (WDS), scheduled to take place from February 8 to 12, 2026, in Riyadh, to cement its position as a leading global event.

The World Defense Show embodies the Kingdom's visionary leadership, serving as a future-focused, domain-driven international event designed to be the gold standard for global defense exhibitions. It receives full support from all relevant ministries, authorities, and companies, with participation from strategic entities in both the public and private sectors of the Kingdom.

GAMI Governor Ahmad Al-Ohali expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of GAMI, for their generous patronage and unwavering support of the military industries sector.

Al-Ohali stated: “The royal patronage is an extension of the leadership’s unwavering support to localizing 50% of military expenditure in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This commitment to innovation and cooperation exemplifies our dedication to fostering global partnerships, leveraging our strategic location, and harnessing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities. Together, we are shaping the future of defense, ensuring stability and growth for our nation.”

World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey said: “The 2026 edition will build on the collaboration between government and industry to create a unique environment where the global defense supply chain can meet, share ideas, and do business. Through expanded venue capacity, cutting-edge content, and a strong focus on technology transfer and talent development, WDS 2026 will serve as a global catalyst—bringing together leaders, innovators, and emerging talent to chart the path for the defense industry’s future.”

WDS is expanding for its 2026 edition with a fourth exhibition hall, increasing its total exhibition space by 58% compared to the inaugural event. The venue is designed to the highest international standards, which will enhance cooperation, partnership building, and the overall visitor experience.

The World Defense Show has grown significantly with each edition. The 2024 event saw participation from 773 exhibitors representing 76 countries, hosted 441 official international delegations, facilitated SAR26 billion in deals, and attracted 106,000 trade visits, building on the success of the inaugural 2022 edition.