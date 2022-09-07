Amman, Jordan: Umniah announced the launch of its UGuard service, which offers advanced protection solutions for businesses, retail shops and households around the clock using cutting-edge solutions at competitive prices and exceptional after-sales services.

UGuard is a continuation of Umniah’s efforts to deliver advanced digital and security communication solutions and services that enrich the experiences of its corporate subscribers from small and medium sized enterprises enabling them to develop and grow their businesses in order to achieve more. Individual subscribers can also benefit from UGuard enabling them to feel more secure and safe.

Commenting on the launch, Umniah Chief Commercial Officer, Zaid Al Ibrahim said, “We are committed to providing the best services and the most innovative communication solutions to both our individual and corporate subscribers. With UGuard, we took the extra mile towards providing our subscribers with peace of mind and a sense of reassurance through offering advanced protection systems that are connected to the Public Security Operations Room (911). The system senses any unusual movements or unauthorized entry attempts, triggering an alarm, which is sent to the main control room that then sends a message to the subscriber as well as emergency services.”

A control panel and sensors are installed at the location and are programed to monitor all movements within the selected area, including unusual movements or the opening of doors fitted with magnetic locks. If triggered, the main control panel then activates a warning alarm and sends simultaneous alerts to the subscriber and the security station in a message outlining the intrusion location.

The security station then calls the subscriber, and if there is no response, it alerts the emergency number to initiate the necessary security measures. In the event of a false alarm, the subscriber can deactivate the alarm either through a smartphone app, a remote control or by entering the PIN code on the main control panel.

UGuard subscribers can download the service’s exclusive application on their mobile phones, allowing them to activate or deactivate the protection system, receive notifications and obtain access logs.