Amman, Jordan: Umniah has announced that it now offers the Jordanian market advanced parental control services from Kaspersky, the leading global provider of information security technologies and services, that allow the online and offline activities of children to be monitored.

This award-winning service offers parents flexible tools to manage screen time and use of apps, receive reports on a child’s public Facebook activities including their posts and newly added friends and offers access to expert advice and tips from child psychologists on online topics. The service also provides Safe Search on YouTube and allows parents to block their children’s access to adult sites and content, limit app use by time and create a list of apps that children need permission to open. Also through the service, parents can access a GPS tracker that pinpoints the location of their children on a real-time online map, as well as define a safe area for the child to stay in and receive alerts instantly if they move beyond it. Screen limits can also be set for each child and each device separately, with controls for when devices are used during certain time slots, such as when child should be doing their homework. Additionally, when a device’s battery runs low, a notification is sent from the application to alert the children to recharge it.

Umniah Chief Commercial Officer Zaid Al-Ibrahim stressed the importance of programs such as Kaspersky’s Safe Kids, which provide parents with peace of mind by offering them insight into their children’s activities on- and offline in view of the growing potential risks they may be exposed when online, either to study, communicate with friends and acquaintances, or even for leisure and play.

Al-Ibrahim went on to add that the parental control service provided by Umniah in cooperation with Kaspersky will help parents set screen-time limits and amount of data used by their children on the Internet, and even monitor them securely outside cyberspace as a way of avoiding dire consequences.

Umniah’s postpaid subscribers (lines, home internet and fiber) can subscribe to the service for the low price of JD1 per month or JD9 annually through Umniah’s app, by calling *22#, by calling the customer service center or by visiting any of Umniah’s showrooms nationwide.

