The collaboration will leverage GCC Technical Service Company’s Dammam facility for localized fire safety testing and certification, which is integral to the safety and success of the rapid infrastructure growth in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, and GCC Technical Services Company (TS Co.), a leading integrated testing, inspection and certification service provider in the Middle East, today announced a significant enhancement of their strategic partnership to advance fire safety in the Gulf region.

As part of the partnership, TS Co., a GCC Labs affiliate, is now officially recognized as part of the UL Witness Test Data Program (WTDP) for fire safety. Under this program, TS Co. will conduct critical fire safety tests at its laboratories in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with direct supervision from UL Solutions engineers on-site. UL Solutions assesses the laboratory, reviews the test data and uses that data to grant certification and authorize use of the UL Mark, a globally recognized symbol of safety and trust.

This localized approach eliminates the need to ship product samples internationally, significantly accelerating potential time-to-market for manufacturers across the region.

“This important step in the evolution of our collaboration with TS Co. will allow UL Solutions to effectively utilize their Dammam facility, strengthening fire safety and conformity services throughout Saudi Arabia and the greater Gulf region,” said Patrick Abgrall, director and regional general manager of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions.

Based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, TS Co. helps enable major manufacturing in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and in the surrounding region. The company offers testing and certification fire safety services to help demonstrate equipment safety, reliability and efficiency.

This strengthened partnership comes at a critical time as Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030, a national strategy driving unprecedented development. Significant projects include the futuristic city of NEOM, tourism destinations such as the Red Sea and THE RIG, the world’s first offshore adventure tourism site, and the New Murabba project, which will create a modern downtown in Riyadh. At the same time, preparations are underway for global events with new World Cup stadiums and Expo venues. Together, these giga-projects represent more than $1.5 trillion1 in investment and require the highest international fire and life safety standards. The collaboration between UL Solutions and TS Co. will be key in helping meet these demands through advanced, locally delivered fire safety testing and certification.

“By combining UL Solutions' global leadership in safety science with our deep regional expertise, we are creating an unparalleled value proposition for the market,” said Khalaf Masaeed, Chief Executive Officer of TS Co. “This alliance will streamline product evaluation and certification, ensuring that the ambitious construction projects in our region are built with materials and systems that meet the highest international safety standards.”

1KSA Construction Cost Benchmarking Report 2025

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc. is a global leader in applied safety science, transforming safety, security and sustainability challenges into growth opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. The company offers comprehensive testing, inspection and certification services, along with software solutions and advisory expertise that drive product innovation and business success. The UL Mark is recognized worldwide as a symbol of trust and commitment to safety excellence. For more information, visit www.ul.com.

About GCC Technical Services Company (TS Co.)

GCC Technical Services Company is an integrated one-stop shop for testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) for fire safety services, empowering industries across the Saudi and GCC markets. With an unwavering commitment to quality, we deliver advanced technical solutions that ensure asset integrity, manage compliance, and directly support the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002350952/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Media contacts:

Tyler Khan

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com