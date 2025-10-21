AI-powered wellness ecosystems, cloud-native imaging platforms, digital hospital management solutions, advanced medical gas systems, and world-leading clinical education programmes are among the innovations being showcased this year on the UK Pavilion at the Global Health Exhibition 2025.

Taking place from 27–30 October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the exhibition will welcome over 160,000 healthcare professionals, 2,000 exhibitors and over 500 global speakers, making it the largest annual healthcare gathering in the region.

The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) UK Pavilion will spotlight pioneering UK technologies and expertise that are transforming healthcare delivery and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 health transformation agenda.

Among the UK innovators exhibiting are:

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT) – Showcasing its International Clinical Fellowship Programme (ICFP), a first-of-its-kind, GMC-certified hands-on training scheme for doctors worldwide. GSTT is collaborating with the Saudi Ministry of Health to enhance workforce wellbeing across the Kingdom and develop a national medical residencies programme, while offering international partners support in operational effectiveness, training, mentoring, and co-branding.

UCL Global Business School for Health (UCL GBSH) – The world’s first business school dedicated to health, promoting its MBA Health, Executive MBA Health, and Executive Education programmes. Professor Nora Colton, Director of UCL GBSH, will also speak at the UK Embassy Reception on 26 October.

Balsamee – A UK-based digital healthcare company unveiling its intelligent wellness ecosystem, which combines AI analytics, smart pods, and wearable devices to deliver real-time employee health monitoring and proactive care.

Biotronics3D – delivers cutting-edge, cloud-native imaging solutions built for modern radiology. Its flagship platform, 3Dnet, is a best-in-class PACS and RIS solution integrating patient/referrer portals, advanced 3D-native visualisation, and AI-ready modules that optimize subspecialty workflows.

Complementing this is the Biotronics3D Cube, a robust edge solution that enables hospital-grade imaging connectivity for mobile and remote diagnostics, ensuring seamless, secure, and scalable radiology ecosystems across healthcare networks.

Synbiotix - A leading provider of digital Total Facilities Management (TFM) solutions are offering a fully integrated, real-time platform that consolidates helpdesk, task management, cleaning, maintenance, catering, and audit functions into a single intuitive system. Designed for world-class healthcare environments, Synbiotix delivers the operational transparency and performance required by both private and public sector hospitals.

Pharmaceutical Press, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society’s knowledge business, will showcase Stockley's Drug Interactions, practical evidence-based information to manage drug interactions safely and effectively, at this year’s Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, highlighting its crucial role in addressing medication errors.

SHJ Medical Gas Specialists – A UK-based leader in medical gas pipeline systems, SHJ will present its end-to-end medical gas solutions, covering design, installation, maintenance, and compliance.

Michelle Michelucci, Head of International Events, ABHI, said: “The appetite in Saudi Arabia for trusted, high-quality health technologies continues to grow, and UK companies are ideally placed to support the Kingdom’s evolving healthcare goals.”

The ABHI UK Pavilion will be located in Hall 3, Stand L40.

As part of the exhibition, the British Embassy in Riyadh, in partnership with ABHI, will host an exclusive networking reception for senior healthcare executives. The event will bring together leaders from the UK delegation and Saudi healthcare sectors to explore investment and collaboration opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit: https://ukhealthcarepavilion.com/events/global-health-exhibition-2025/