United Arab Emirates, Dubai: University of Europe for Applied Sciences Dubai (UE Dubai) in collaboration with BSH Middle East, proudly announces the launch of the Green Genius Challenge: Eco-Appliance Edition. This innovative competition invites high school students aged 16 to 18 in Dubai to conceptualize ground-breaking home appliances that prioritize energy and water conservation, encouraging a sustainable approach to everyday living.

The Green Genius Challenge aims to inspire the next generation of inventors to rethink household appliances with sustainability in mind, enhancing functionality while reducing environmental impact. From washing machines to small kitchen gadgets, participants are tasked with reimagining devices to conserve resources without compromising convenience or design.

The challenge also highlights the crucial role of collaboration, as true solutions emerge when industries, professionals, scientists, and young innovators come together. It is this belief that led BSH and UE Dubai to join forces, combining their expertise to develop future talent. Together, they aim to cultivate eco-conscious ideas that will drive both environmental responsibility and technological advancement, shaping a better future for all.

Her Excellency Sybille Pfaff, German Consul General in Dubai, expressed her support for the initiative, stating: “The importance of encouraging innovation among the younger generation cannot be overstated, particularly in the realm of sustainability. This competition provides students with a platform to contribute meaningful solutions to global environmental challenges while strengthening cooperation between academia and industry in the pursuit of a more sustainable future.”

Submissions will be judged by a panel of esteemed experts, including His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, also known as the Green Sheikh; Her Excellency Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the German Embassy; Faik Serkan Ergun, CFO of BSH Home Appliances Middle East; and Prof. Dr. Eman Abukhousa, Professor of Data Science at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, widely recognized for his contributions to sustainability, shared his enthusiasm for the challenge, stating: "Our future relies on the minds of the youth, and this challenge offers them a platform to make a meaningful impact. Sustainable innovation in home appliances not only saves resources but transforms how we live and interact with the environment. I look forward to seeing the creativity and solutions these young talents will bring forward.”

Participants are required to submit a two-minute video showcasing their eco-appliance concept, detailing its features, the energy or water-saving solutions it addresses, and its potential impact. Alongside the video, participants will provide additional documents outlining the design process, feasibility, and implementation plan. Submissions will be accepted through the official challenge page, with the deadline set for January 3, 2025.

Entries will be evaluated on innovation, practicality, impact, and design. The top three winners will be awarded scholarships to University of Europe for Applied Sciences Dubai, along with a range of Bosch home appliances, a proud brand under BSH Middle East. These prizes aim to support students with a passion for sustainability, empowering them to turn their innovative ideas into reality.

Commenting on the partnership, Faik Serkan Ergun, CFO of BSH Home Appliances Middle East, said: “At BSH, sustainability is at the core of our mission. We believe that advancing innovation in eco-friendly home appliances is crucial for the future of both the Middle East and the planet. This challenge provides young minds in the region with an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of appliances that could reshape energy and water conservation in households across the globe.”

The Green Genius Challenge is designed to encourage creative solutions using cutting-edge technology and sustainable materials, aiming to inspire long-term environmental benefits. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony scheduled for February 4, 2025, coinciding with the UAE’s National Environment Day. The ceremony will highlight the most forward-thinking ideas in home appliance design, recognizing the next generation of innovators.

Dr Eman Abukhousa, Professor of Data Science at University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai, mentioned: “Encouraging sustainable innovation is a vital step in addressing global challenges, and this competition allows students to be part of the solution. We are proud to offer them a platform where their ideas can spark real change. At UE Dubai, we are committed to supporting the growth of young talent in fields that contribute to a better, more sustainable future.”

For more information about the Green Genius Challenge and submission guidelines, please visit https://www.ue-germany.com/green-genius-challenge or contact GreenGeniusChallenge@ue-germany.com

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is a highly accredited German private university committed to academic excellence and global learning opportunities. With over 25 years of experience, UE offers a range of Bachelor's, Master's, dual Bachelor's, and MBA degree programmes in business, technology, data, sports, psychology and design. Currently, UE operates four campuses in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam). UE serves more than 5,800 students from more than 140 countries, preparing them for success in today’s job market. UE was recently awarded the German Education Award 2023/2024, presented by the German Institute for Service Quality.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, welcomed its first batch of students in April 2024. Strategically located in Dubai’s World Trade Centre and forming strong partnerships with international companies, UE Dubai offers a wide range of Bachelors and Master’s programmes, including the Master of Arts in Innovation Design Management. Committed to offering the highest standards in higher education, UE Dubai provides exceptional learning opportunities and valuable connections to its students.

For more information please visit: www.ue-germany.com

About BSH Home Appliances

BSH Home Appliances FZE, based in Dubai, UAE, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in Munich, Germany. We market Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau kitchen appliances. At the heart of our operations in the GCC region, BSH Office, Dubai, stands as the central hub, orchestrating the success of our brands. With a total of nine specialized departments, our team is dedicated to delivering excellence in every facet of our business.

Our workforce is a testament to diversity and inclusivity, comprising individuals from 12 different nationalities. This rich tapestry of backgrounds and perspectives fosters a culture of innovation and creativity within our organization. Notably, we take pride in our commitment to gender equality, with 31% of our team members being women, contributing their valuable skills and insights to our daily operations.

Markets: UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar.

BSH United Arab Emirates | BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (bsh-group.com)