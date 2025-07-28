DUBAI, UAE – As the United Arab Emirates is named the world’s safest country in mid-2025, Dubai-based real estate leader NOVVI Properties reports that this top-tier security status has become a primary driver of the nation's booming property market. The designation is creating a tangible "safety premium," attracting a wave of global investors and residents who prioritize security alongside financial returns, fueling record-breaking transactions and boosting investor confidence.

The UAE’s reputation for safety and stability is directly translating into a robust and resilient real estate sector. In the first half of 2025, Dubai recorded over Dh431 billion in property transactions, a 25% increase year-on-year, with more than 59,000 new investors entering the market. According to NOVVI Properties, this surge is intrinsically linked to the nation's secure environment.

"We are witnessing a fundamental shift in investor priorities. Safety is no longer a secondary benefit; it is a primary asset class," said Jason Farr, Sales Director at NOVVI Properties."Global investors and high-net-worth individuals are seeking safe havens for both their families and their capital. The UAE’s consistent high ranking in global safety indices provides an unparalleled level of assurance, making real estate here one of the most attractive and secure investments worldwide."

This investor confidence is bolstered by a strong, transparent regulatory framework overseen by entities like the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). The mandatory use of escrow accounts for off-plan projects ensures that investor funds are protected, minimizing risk and fostering a climate of trust.

The impact extends across all segments of the market. While luxury properties continue to attract significant attention, the sense of security is also encouraging families and professionals to set down long-term roots, driving demand for villas and apartments in established and emerging suburban communities.

"The feeling of security is a powerful catalyst for the residential market," notes Brian Flanagan, Head of Leasing at NOVVI Properties. "Clients are not just buying a property; they are investing in a lifestyle defined by peace of mind. This confidence is expanding the market's geographic footprint, with significant growth now seen not just in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but across all seven emirates, including hotspots in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah."

As the UAE continues to build on its reputation for safety, stability, and economic diversification, NOVVI Properties forecasts that the real estate market will maintain its strong upward trajectory, cementing its status as a premier global destination for secure and profitable property investment.

