(Dubai, United Arab Emirates): – Wisdom Veterinary Medicines LLC, a leading veterinary products distribution company and part of ARMS Group, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Ireland based GH Agri Animal Healthcare for the distribution of animal medicines, supplements and livestock healthcare solutions in the UAE and Oman.

The agreement was signed between Dr. Kevin McHugh, Chief Executive Officer at GH Agri and Dr. Lina Binnshi, General Manager at Wisdom Veterinary.

The partnership with GH Agri has further strengthened Wisdom’s position in promoting sustainable animal healthcare solutions.

Following the approval of medicines by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Wisdom Veterinary becomes UAE’s first homeopathic veterinary medicine provider.

Medicines for Animal Healthcare Performance

Ridomast for the prevention and treatment of Mastitis and the reduction and stabilisation of Somatic Cell Counts for the dairy Industry.

for the prevention and treatment of Mastitis and the reduction and stabilisation of Somatic Cell Counts for the dairy Industry. Bovi BLI for prevention and treatment of LEPTO and IBR in the dairy and drystock industry

for prevention and treatment of LEPTO and IBR in the dairy and drystock industry Bovi B LS for the treatment of SALMONELLA in the dairy and drystock industry

LS for the treatment of SALMONELLA in the dairy and drystock industry Superstride+ a slow-release natural vitamin, mineral and trace element supplement for use in dairy, sheep, camel and equine farms.

All of the medicines can be administered through water or dry feed without having to hold the animals, which is safer for attendants and animals alike. This process has a significant cost saving as there are no meat or milk withdrawal periods as well as suitable for the environment.

Dr. Kevin McHugh, CEO at GH Agri Animal Healthcare, commented: ‘‘I and my team at GH Agri are very excited with the outcome of the signing of this agreement and look forward to the prospect of extensive business for the use of our range of products for dairy, sheep, camel and equine farms in the UAE, and Oman’’.

There are a number of other products which will be registered in the region in the coming months including a heat stress product to help animals to deal with the extreme warm weather conditions.

“GH Agri is a world leader in developing innovative products in natural veterinary medicine that significantly reduce the incidence of on-farm diseases in all farm animals”, Dr. Kevin said.

GH Agri products are the first homeopathic veterinary treatments registered in the UAE, a significant milestone in the region.

Dr. Lina Binnshi, General Manager at Wisdom Veterinary Medicines, commented: “We are excited to announce our partnership with GH Agri, bringing innovative homeopathic products to the UAE and Oman., we are committed to promoting sustainable animal healthcare solutions. These products have no withdrawal period for milk or meat, supporting both animal and human health. Together, we are shaping a healthier, more sustainable future for the veterinary industry.”

The UAE veterinary care and livestock market is thriving and is projected to grow. The rising incidence of diseases in animals drives the need for improved veterinary care, fuelling market demand.

Gerald Kiernan, General Manager at Masaken Dairy Farm, said: “following a thorough initial trial, the medicines tested at the Masakin Dairy farm resulted a reduction in the mastitis rate.”

About Wisdom Veterinary Medicines LLC

Wisdom Veterinary Medicines LLC, established in 2005 and a part of ARMS Group, is entrusted with partnerships with the government and private hospitals, stables and clinics all over the UAE.

Wisdom has been successful in building a strong relationship with customers from private and government sectors for delivering quality products and services. https://wisdomvet.ae

About GH Agri Animal Healthcare:

GH Agri Animal Healthcare, formed in Ireland in 1989 by Dr. Kevin McHugh, is the only homeopathic veterinary medicines company which is fully registered with the Irish Department of Agriculture Veterinary Medicines Section, Health Product Regulatory Authority (HPRA) under European Union Statute Instrument and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the UK. And the only medicines manufacturer which is registered to manufacture, wholesale and retail the homeopathic products in the fully GMP-compliant production facility for use on animals that are going into the food chain for human consumption.

GH Agri won many recognitions and awards for quality and business ethics from the commercial sector such as banks, government agencies and government departments both in Ireland, the UK, universities and third level institutions. www.ghagri.com