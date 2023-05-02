Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Pioneering authentic Arabic cuisine, local favourite Operation: Falafel, has expanded its portfolio with two brand new outlets and has officially made its debut at the Dubai Hills Mall as well as Enoc – Dubai Festival City.

Both outlets will be serving a concise Middle Eastern menu largely focused on sandwiches, platters, and an option to ‘build your own bowl.’ Customers can dig into some delicious pitas ranging from falafel, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, tawook, kafta, and kabab, as well as some various vegan options.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamad Sami Ballout, Group CEO of AWJ said, "This has been a terrific quarter for us at AWJ. Operation: Falafel has grown its footprint with two additional locations in the UAE, following the recent acquisition. Over the years, we have developed a strong sense of loyalty with our customers, and once again make the commitment to provide guests with an authentic taste of Arabic street food at affordable price points and convenient locations.

Located at the food court, the Dubai Hills Mall branch is open seven days a week from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM, and the Enoc outlet at Dubai Festival City welcomes customers from 08:00 AM to 01:30 AM daily.

About AWJ

AWJ is a fast-growing Food & Beverage Holding Group that owns and grows home-grown Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and International dining concepts. Exploring global opportunities, AWJ recognizes the potential of a rapidly evolving Food & Beverage market, with the aim of acquiring and growing brands that are internationally recognized and loved. Founded and headquartered in Dubai; AWJ set out on its culinary journey with five unique concepts – all strategically located across popular tourist and dining destinations in Dubai and have now expanded into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through owned and franchised locations. AWJ now plans to continue to travel and explore Markets across Europe, North Africa and the USA, experimenting with new tastes and old, and infusing traditional flavors with a fusion of traditions.

