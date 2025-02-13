Dubai, UAE – Muffin, the innovative dating app from the UAE, has launched the first-ever AI-driven matchmaking system, setting a new standard in online dating. This cutting-edge AI, powered by advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), supports both English and Arabic, making it the most inclusive and intelligent dating assistant available in the region.

Say goodbye to outdated filters and traditional search methods. Muffin’s AI understands user preferences on a deeper level, learning from interactions to suggest the most compatible matches effortlessly. Whether you're looking for a serious relationship or just meaningful connections, Muffin’s AI transforms dating into a seamless, intuitive experience.

Ready to meet your perfect match? Visit www.muffin.ae to learn more, or download the Muffin app now from the Apple App Store.