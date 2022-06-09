Abu Dhabi: MPM Properties (MPM), the real estate advisory subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), has published its Q1 2022 Real Estate Market Overview report. The quarterly report highlights the key insights focusing on the current trend across office, residential and retail segments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, highlighting growth momentum and market outlook.

Average sale rates for properties in Dubai areas assessed by MPM’s report increased by 12% in values compared to Q1 2021. In Abu Dhabi, the villa segment continues to see a high demand from occupants, as tenants are looking for a more livable space.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Khalid Ali Al Mansoori, Executive Chairman of MPM Properties said: “The real estate market’s recovery from the pandemic has been very strong, and the latest results show a noticeable upward trend in the market. Dubai residents have been witnessing the effects first-hand, as rent prices continue to soar. The demand for quality, medium-cost rental units is outpacing the current supply. We are looking forward to the delivery of thousands of additional units in the coming two years and will be keeping a close eye on how the situation develops.”

Residential Properties Market

The report highlights the transaction value for residential properties in the first quarter of 2022 in Dubai, which stood at AED 29 billion compared to AED 23 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 26% increase in value. In Abu Dhabi, the real estate sector recorded 3,304 transactions at a cumulative value of AED 11.3 billion during the same period. About 22,000 residential units are expected to be added to Abu Dhabi’s residential stock by 2024.

Office Real Estate Market

In Dubai, the market is witnessing a steady increase in leasing enquiries and occupancy, which is leading to a marginal upward movement in office rents by 1% during the first quarter. Approximately 5.1 million sq.ft. of new office space is expected to be added to the existing stock, from Q2 2022 to 2024.

The Abu Dhabi office inventory remained unchanged during the first quarter of 2022 and currently stands at 4.07 million sq.m. A large portion of the supply over the past 12-15 months has come from mixed-use buildings with 1-2 floors of dedicated office space and the remainder for residential use.

Retail Segment

According to the report, the overall retail activity in Dubai remains robust during the quarter with shopping malls recording improved footfall levels as a result of increased consumer confidence and a strong increase in tourism figures at the backdrop of Expo 2020 while the Abu Dhabi market is experiencing a recovery in retail activity primarily driven by the food and beverage and recreation sectors.

MPM Real Estate Services comprises a real estate and advisory platform providing a full range of professional services from a single provider. It has the largest mainland portfolio in Abu Dhabi; with more than 14,000 units under management, an occupancy rate of 94.7%, and more than 100 billion in combined market value of properties, valued since January 2012.

