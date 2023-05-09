Dubai, UAE: UAE’s home-grown boutique café and artisan bakery brand Bloomsbury’s recently launched a new location at Dubai’s Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis, further expanding its presence in the UAE. The third Bloomsbury’s outlet in the country, owned and operated by Abu-Dhabi based Tablez Food Company, the F&B entity that is dedicated to distinctive culinary experiences at value price points making it accessible to all UAE food lovers.

The homegrown eatery and cozy café where flavors and people meet, is conveniently located on the ground floor of Silicon Central. The cafe serves hearty and healthy delights for all taste preferences including Dubai’s food scene favorites . From locally infused Middle East flavors, on-trend international influences and seasonal innovations, Bloomsbury’s promises not only uncompromised taste and flavor, but service and ambience too.

The café’s menu features an extensive array of rich and mouth-watering dishes – healthy yet indulgent all day dining meals to vegan, low carb and guilt free ones – all produced from scratch with a full count on calories for those inclined.

Whether diners fancy an eggs benedict, a meat shakshouka, an indulgent red velvet pancake or are looking to treat themselves to home style fish & chips, a low carb flavor-packed keto chipotle prawn & avocado salad, a vegan tofu salsa wrap or a truly intense sandwhich at lunch, there is something to satisfy every palate at any time of the day. The delectable offerings in the café’s pastry boutique are not to be missed, from fresh-from-the-oven viennoiserie to beautiful and mouth-watering cakes, pastries, cookies & brownies, desserts, cakes for all occasions, and a whole range of delightful low-carb gluten free keto and sugarfree cookies and brownies for a guilt-free sweet fix. Cakes are are also available in seasonal flavors and designs to commemorate holidays and special occasions. These chef created recipes are cooked from scratch using the finest ingredients available seasonally.

Additionally, Bloomsbury’s caters to the ‘delivery only’ market via www.bloomsburys.ae for sweet treats and affordable casual dining meals through its dedicated online platform and brand kitchen with a promise to deliver in 60 minutes in the comfort of their homes.. The brand’s online marketplace also offers a range far and beyond its core offerings to include retail products, gift hampers and much more to fulfill market needs.

On the occasion of its Dubai Silicon Oasis launch, Sajan Alex, Vice President, Operations, Tablez Food Company said: “Bloomsbury’s offers its guests food that touches their heart at fair price points without compromising on taste & quality. Our team works hard on making sure that good food is not necessarily expensive but surely accessible to all as we close cost efficiency gaps through our processes to pass on savings to Bloomsbury’s patrons as their everyday food partner.

Made from scratch using fresh ingredients sourced from local farms, Bloomsbury’s maintains highest standards of quality, offering foods that meet and satisfy palates for the body and the soul, suitable for everyone’s specific dietary preferences. We look forward to welcoming our guests to enjoy an incredible menu offering delectable flavors in a vibrant environment that completely aligns with our promise to deliver unique and one-of-a-kind culinary experience to our guests.”

Bloomsbury’s stores are located in Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. The boutique café and artisan bakery serves a range across viennoiseries, cakes, cupcakes, cookies & desserts, brownies, Keto & sugarfree products including all day dining. Online delivery is available throughout Dubai and Abu Dhabi on www.bloomsburys.ae and delivery platforms.

The Tablez Food `Company has a long tradition of creating unique stories and unforgettable culinary experiences with its brands, viz., Famous Dave’s and Bloomsbury’s. Soon to add to the list of Tablez’s brands is the much-awaited launch of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, one of New-York’s favourite pizzeria, serving delectible pizzas using hand-tossed dough in its signature coal-fired brick ovens for its authentic taste. In addition, there is Keto Break another unique concept from Tablez that aims to achieve a straightforward mission to create high-quality, delicious keto-frindly and sugarfree treats for every individual to feel good when eating.