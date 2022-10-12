DUBAI-UAE: 360 Radio, a station for expatriates and families in the Gulf region with education as thrust area, was launched today (October 12th, 2022) by Mr. Abu Rashid, a renowned Arab Media Personality in the UAE.

"Radio 360 has started with a good idea as it targets students, families and education alike. As envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Zayed, the UAE is a country that pursues an inclusive culture.

Abu Rashid wished 360 Radio to be able to move forward with programs that are inclusive of different languages and cultures,". He also praised the new technology being used by 360 Radio during the opening ceremony.

“I hope that 360 Radio, as the first educational radio in the UAE, will be a project in support of the educational program and a platform to spread the message of students and teachers, and cordially collaborate with authorities such as the Ministry of Education for various academic and non-academic projects”, he further added.

“The cosmopolitanism of the UAE is a beautiful asset and 360 Radio cherishes it. Listening to people who are different enable us to learn new things about the world we live in, which is why the station’s motto is “Listening is a virtue” and 360 Radio facilitates these conversations among the expatriates for whom UAE is their foster land, while remembering their motherland, cultures and languages”, said HE Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and chairman of 360 Radio, during the inaugural ceremony.

360 Radio, an online-digital radio, equipped with the latest smart software and technologies, envisages a world in which people listen more and understand each other better through educational and entertainment programs. The bi-lingual station, operating primarily in English and Malayalam, will also be incorporating entertainment and educational programs in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and other Indian and South Asian languages. In addition, 360 Radio will make its educational programs available as podcasts on the website, while the social media accounts will be presenting current affairs, expatriate news and youth expressions.

On the expatriate front, the station intends to produce programs that throw light on Emirati culture and history as well as on the history and lives of migration to the UAE, introduce individuals from different communities whose work in the fields of art, culture, social work, business and innovation is remarkable, alongside giving expression to expatriate youth. As for education, 360 Radio will work as a hub of teachers, students, parents and educational administrators from different schools and colleges in the UAE through talks, debates and workshops, enhancing their subject knowledge, interest and exposure. In addition to programs for the needs and interests of different members of the family, there are also programs meant for family collective listening.

“Radios have been a wonderful companion for people both on the long roads and in busy traffic. After Covid, we know how creatively technology can be used in the process of learning and we must make the best of such possibilities. There is a student in every listener and there is a listener in every student who wants to be entertained while learning something new. 360 Radio addresses exactly this aspect”, adds Binju Kochunny, the Program Director of 360 Radio.

The Radio 360 team has arranged many competitions for listeners, especially for students and housewives. Those who are interested can visit the website www.360.radio. Listeners may download 360radiouae app on their mobile phones. The mobile app will have many contests and events to increase knowledge and win valuable prizes in the upcoming weeks.

