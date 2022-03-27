Abu Dhabi: The UAE company, "Barq EV", specialized in the field of smart mobility and logistics solutions, announced today (Friday) the official launch to start its business in the UAE. The startup is scheduled to provide its customers with an integrated package of products and services that contribute to enhancing the last-mile delivery experience. This initiative comes in line with the UAE's efforts to support the growth of the logistics, transport, and e-commerce sectors in the UAE.

During the ceremony that was organized at the Emirates Palace Hotel in the capital, Abu Dhabi, the company indicated that it aims to address the delivery challenges of several industries such as e-commerce, logistics, and transportation of medical supplies through its environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

Ahmed Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, the company's co-founder, mentioned that the UAE has a proven track record, unmatched in the Middle East, in incubating innovative ideas and projects. This comes as a result of the government's support for startups and emerging companies by providing the ideal business environment and technology incubators, as well providing the appropriate infrastructure to operate.

He stated, "the announcement of the launch of "Barq" and its advanced technology in the field of mobility represents a major initiative and an important milestone in our plans for the company. We aim to be at the forefront of the environmentally friendly mobility sectors in the region, where mobility is a major part of the company's strategy, and an essential factor to enhance the green footprint within urban developments.”

Al Mazroui added, "due to its advanced infrastructure, the UAE has been and continues to be an incubator for innovation and a leader in harnessing all that is promising to maintain its role in the field of sustainable mobility and improve the health and safety of all members of society. We look forward to launch and deploy our distinguished products, adding them to the set of pioneering and innovative initiatives launched and supported by the UAE across all areas.”

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abu Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of the company, said “the UAE, in order to achieve its vision and directives of its wise leadership in preserving the environment and implementing the concepts of sustainable development, supports all global efforts to promote the transformation towards an environmentally friendly mobility system. The UAE continues its efforts to tackle environmental challenges and improve the quality of life of people around the world, which is evident today in its success in significantly reducing emissions related to the transport sector through pioneering plans and initiatives that cover all related areas.”

He continued, "the launch of the company represents an important step for our projects within the field of environmentally friendly electric vehicles. We at Barq are proud to harness our expertise and efforts to contribute to supporting the transformation within the transport sector in the country”, explaining at the same time that diversifying the transportation modes in the country will support its efforts to advance sustainable development as well as limit adverse effects from climate change.

Abu Sheikh added that under the wise leadership and its guidance, Barq looks forward to continuing to work side by side with their partners to make Abu Dhabi the first city in the Middle East and North Africa region that adopts this pioneering system and deploys the most important modern technologies, promoting the sustainable, environmentally friendly transport sector, and positions the Emirate as a world leader in this field.

-Ends-

About the vehicles

Mazen Al-Jubeir, the company's third co-founder, explained that the company is currently launching 3 different environmentally-friendly electric vehicles that were designed and manufactured with materials that are compatible to the conditions of the Middle East and North Africa.

Among the products is the "Rena Max", an electric moped, which has been designed in accordance with international best practices and is equipped with safety and security systems that are in line with the company's mission to preserve the health and safety of the rider.

Al-Jubeir added that when designing the moped, the company ensured to include advanced electronic systems that enable it to measure and record the data of the various trips made by the driver, which can be analyzed later to improve operational efficiencies of the trips. The moped is also equipped with a temperature-controlled storage box, allowing the rider to set the temperatures that are compatible with the nature of the items being delivered to the consumer.

The company also launched the "Yas 1", an autonomous drone that is equipped with cameras, transmitters and a sophisticated motor allowing it to fly long distances. It was designed with specifications and solid material that enable it to carry and deliver medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

The Yas 1 drone improves the speed and ease of transporting medical samples and supplies, and helps with managing emergency situations by making urgent deliveries of items such as antibiotics, vaccines and others. This contributes to a reduction in occupancy rates in healthcare facilities and enhances the quality of their outputs.

In addition, the company also launched an electric bicycle, the "Rena Lite", which is designed to meet the requirements that match the needs of the company's various customers.

Memorandum of Understandings

During the ceremony, Barq signed two MoUs, the first with the leading restaurant and food group "Americana" and the second with specialized automobile equipment global manufacturer "Motherson."

Under the first agreement, Barq provide a number of its vehicles to be used to transport and provide logistical services to Americana, while the company will proceed, based on the second agreement with Motherson, to build and deliver its products.

The representative from Motherson at the event praised the important and significant role that Barq plays in sustainable mobility, stating "Motherson are proud to be a manufacturing partner with Barq to support their vision of producing and distributing the next generation of smart and sustainable delivery solutions.”

Guinness World Record

Barq EV is the only commercial drone delivery service provider in the UAE. In December of 2021, the company was able to break two Guinness World Records by executing the longest flight of a drone for the delivery service at 13.584 km, and the longest non-stop return flight for a drone at 18.065 km.

Barq EV was founded by ambitious entrepreneurs Ahmed Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Abdullah Abu Sheikh and Mazen Al-Jubeir, with the aim to deploy and advance the concepts of using advanced environmentally friendly technology in the Middle East and North Africa region.