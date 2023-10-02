Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Latest Artificial Intelligence innovation that is geared to help the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 succeed is Oracle’s key focus at GITEX GLOBAL 2023. Oracle will present a comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions including next gen cloud applications on a best-in-class AI cloud infrastructure and state-of-the-art generative AI innovations to support the implementation of the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 – a plan that aims to generate up to AED 335 billion in economic growth.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has set a vision to make the UAE, the world’s most prepared country for Artificial Intelligence. Over the last three decades, Oracle has consistently kept pace with, and meaningfully contributed to the UAE’s national aspirations, and we are ready again to help fulfil this vision with powerful AI innovation from Oracle”, said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president – Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, and UAE country leader, Oracle. “GITEX has always been an opportunity for us to respond to the UAE’s economic priorities, and this year we will demonstrate how our latest Generative AI innovation can help address the most complex business challenges across diverse industries, to help drive growth.”

“Specially designed AI focused interactive pods across finance, healthcare, human resources, customer experience and many more functions, and Generative AI demo stations operated by Oracle’s AI experts, will help business and technology leaders explore customised growth scenarios for their businesses”, said Leopoldo Boado Lama, senior vice president – Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle.

“Our presence at GITEX GLOBAL is headlined with the popular Oracle Red Bull Racing experience. Visitors can once again experience what it’s like to be at the wheels of the championship winning Formula 1 car and learn about the role Oracle Cloud powered real time data plays in helping Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez win. Our technology partnership is a prime example of how Oracle Cloud can help organisations innovate consistently and stay ahead of the competition”, added Leopoldo.

At the show, Oracle will also highlight the capabilities of its established cloud regions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) region in Dubai has successfully completed the Dubai Electronic Security Center’s (DESC) cloud service provider security standard audit, a framework for supporting government entities with cyber risk management based on international standards such as ISO 27001 and the Cloud Security Alliance Cloud Controls Matrix. OCI has also successfully completed UAE-specific third-party assessments including the Information Assurance Regulation (IAR) and Abu Dhabi Information Security Standard (ADISS).

Oracle will also explain why the likes of E&, Injazat, Petrofac, AW Rostamani, Emirates Post, Abu Dhabi Customs, Port of Fujairah, National Marine Dredging Company, Miral, DULSCO, and many more UAE public and private sector organisations have chosen Oracle Cloud solutions for driving major business transformations.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Contact Info

Gaurav Bhatnagar

Senior Director – Corporate Communications

Middle East and Africa

Oracle

gaurav.b.bhatnagar@oracle.com