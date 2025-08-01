Global survey of 10,797 polled 697 in the UAE where cash allocations plummeted to 13% - the lowest globally

Affluent investors in the UAE are at the forefront of a transformation sweeping wealth management worldwide, according to HSBC’s 2025 Affluent Investor Snapshot. The report highlights how UAE-based investors are not only outpacing global averages in confidence and agility but also deepening their exposure to alternative assets and international opportunities reflecting the region’s dynamic approach to building and protecting wealth.

The data gathered from 10,797 individual investors in 12 markets shows a growing appetite for diversification across asset classes and geographies. Younger investors, especially Gen Z, are leading this shift, having tripled their allocations to alternative assets over the past 12 months. Overall, 5 in 10 affluent investors globally expect to have alternative investments in their portfolios within the next year – twice the current level of ownership – with 3 in 10 saying they will have private markets exposure.

Portfolio shifts

Cash allocations in UAE portfolios have plummeted to just 13%, the lowest globally and well below the 20% global average, as investors move decisively to put their cash to work. The UAE data shows gold allocations rose by 5 points with 57% affluent investors planning to invest in gold—and nearly four in ten interested in tokenised gold. Alternatives - such as private market funds and hedge funds - are owned by 36% of affluent investors which is a 4% rise on last years cohort.

Confidence in achieving goals

UAE investors lead the global data in terms of confidence:

86% are confident in achieving short-term goals (vs. 81% globally)

78% are confident in medium-term goals (vs. 72% globally)

85% are confident in long-term goals (vs. 76% globally)

Satisfaction with quality of life is at 85%, which is higher than the global average of 76%.

Commenting on the UAE data within the global context, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB), Middle East, Dinesh Sharma, said: "With cash allocations at the lowest globally, UAE investors are actively putting their cash to work, including looking at alternative investments and gold as part of a diversified portfolio. Our research shows that UAE investors are not only focusing on local opportunities like home ownership but are also embracing international diversification, with the US and UK among their preferred overseas markets.

"The point on greater confidence among UAE investors is consistent with the bigger picture which shows so many wealthy and talented individuals coming to the UAE over the past few years. This is a big trend which underpins why we are scaling up our investment here and further establishing our commitment to be the preferred wealth partner for international customers.

"We see the UAE as a dynamic hub for wealth management in the Middle East and fully expect this segment to continue to sustainably grow in the medium and long term."

Global perspective

56% of UAE affluent investors plan to expand internationally—more than any other surveyed market. The US, UK and Germany are the preferred destinations for overseas investment accounts.

The top channels for investment information are social platforms (53%), bank digital channels (38%), and non-bank digital channels (35%)—with a strong reliance on expertise from wealth specialists (62%) and family members (35%) for decision guidance

Globally, younger generations are leading the move out of cash, with Gen Z and millennials reducing their average holdings from 31% to 17%. Looking ahead, however, views on cash are split. Half of affluent investors plan to keep their allocations unchanged while 2 in 10 expect to reduce and 3 in 10 expect to increase.

Looking ahead, investors in the UAE are the most likely to deploy more cash (28%) and those in mainland China are the most likely to increase holdings (34%) in the next 12 months.

