Abu Dhabi Hospitals Receive 1154 Patients and Companions Since the Beginning of the War.



The 13th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE early Saturday morning to receive treatment. The group includes 98 people, including 40 children who need medical assistance and suffer from severe injuries and burns, as well as a number of cancer patients who need immediate and ongoing treatment. The patients are accompanied by 58 family members, bringing the total number of Palestinians received by UAE hospitals to 1154 patients and companions, including 585 wounded children, cancer patients and 569 companions.



Upon arrival of the plane from Al Arish Airport in Egypt to Abu Dhabi Airport, medical teams began transferring the wounded and injured whose cases require immediate transfer to hospitals for medical care. The rest of the cases and companions were transferred to the Emirates Humanitarian City, where these cases will be accommodated.



The arrival of these cases comes in implementation of the directives of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to provide treatment and medical care to 1000 injured Palestinian children and 1000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in UAE hospitals, as part of the state's efforts to provide relief to the Palestinian people and strengthen the response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.



Dr. Maha Tayseer Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences in the UAE, said “The UAE Government is committed to working to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza. She explained, the UAE government has inaugurated a field hospital inside Gaza and a floating hospital in the Egyptian city Al Arish, in addition to providing the hospitals in the Strip with ambulances, equipment, medicines and medical supplies, and treating 2000 wounded children and cancer patients in UAE hospitals and caring for them until they return to their homes.”



She appreciated the efforts of the work teams, medical teams and volunteers working to treat and care for the Palestinians in the field and floating hospitals, and the UAE hospitals that received the wounded and cancer patients. She also praised the cooperation of the Egyptian authorities, which provided all the necessary facilities and overcame difficulties to support and facilitate the UAE initiatives.



For her part, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, stated that the medical facilities have provided comprehensive care and specialized medical and health services to the cases that arrived from Gaza since the first batch in November 2023. She affirmed that the health sector in the capital is fully prepared to receive and treat the targeted cases.



Dr. Noura noted an improvement in the health status of the cases currently receiving treatment in medical facilities, which are sparing no effort to provide the best means of treatment and provide mental health services, which has a positive impact on the Palestinian health care meeting.



For his part, Mubarak Al Qahtaani, spokesperson for the Emirates Humanitarian City, said that the city has received patients who do not need to stay in health facilities and their companions, and they were distributed to their accommodation quickly and smoothly taking into account their need for rest after their long and arduous journey to Abu Dhabi.



Al Qahtaani explained that the city includes a preventive health center equipped with cutting-edge medical equipment according to the highest standards that consider privacy and provide entertainment for children and adults in the green outdoor areas and indoor halls equipped with entertainment facilities.