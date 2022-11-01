Al AIN – The United Arab Emirates University, in partnership with the National Health Insurance Company - Daman, organized scientific debates between national and international universities in the country on the sustainable development goals during the period 25 - 27 October 2022 at the UAE University campus in Al Ain. 18 teams from 15 local and international universities and 70 students participated in the debates.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at the UAE University, explained that organizing these debates is in line with the university’s strategic plan to support its various efforts in achieving sustainable development goals. These scientific research debates contribute to encouraging teamwork and sharpening student skills, presentation abilities and other skills that depend on constructive scientific dialogue, effective mutual discussion and highly efficient time management. This initiative also aims to activate the role of university students in finding practical solutions to global challenges through these scientific debates.

He also said that the first debates witnessed a turnout and competition in participation between universities, which confirms the great importance of the topic of debates. These debates measure scientific knowledge of the sustainable development goals among university students and raise awareness of these goals so that the student plays the primary role in contributing to effective solutions and impact on society.

Mr. Naser Al Mansoori, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications at National Health Insurance Company, Daman, explained: “We are proud of our support for these constructive debates, in a step that comes in line with our strategy to support the education sector as one of the main drivers for promoting sustainable growth, supporting national economy and developing competencies. In addition, we are committed to strengthening national efforts aimed at providing future national competencies with the necessary knowledge, skills and expertise to enable them to make a big difference and contribute to supporting national efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals. We need to engage university students in these debates and enable them to contribute to overcoming the most critical global challenges.

At the end of the third day, the university and Daman honored the three winning teams: American University in Dubai won the first place and received a financial prize of AED 20,000, while the Dubai Medical College for Girls won the second place and a financial prize of AED 15,000, and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences team won the third place and a financial prize of AED10,000.

The participating universities are the United Arab Emirates University, Al Ain University, Abu Dhabi University, American University in Dubai, Gulf Medical University, Dubai Medical College for Girls, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Higher Colleges of Technology, Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Umm Al Quwain University, Middlesex University Dubai, Khalifa University, Ajman University, Zayed University, and University of Wollongong Dubai. The judging panel included faculty members from UAE University, Al Ain University, Abu Dhabi University and Emerson Automation Solutions. During the debate, the judges ask 3 questions on the sustainable development goals for the competing teams in each session.

-Ends-

About National Health Insurance Company - Daman:

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the UAE’s leading health insurer providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to 2.6 million members in the UAE.

Daman is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi economy.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, the first company specialized in its field in the UAE, with more than 15 years of experience and commitment to providing its services in accordance with the best practices in managing health insurance services for all its customers. Daman's medical network is also considered the most comprehensive one locally and internationally.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognized awards and quality-focused certifications in a relatively short span of time.