Dubai, UAE – Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital recently had the honor of welcoming esteemed members of the UAE Royal Family, including His Excellency Dr. Bu Abdullah, His Highness Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qassimi, and Your Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Majran, for an exclusive tour of the hospital’s state-of-the-art medical facilities. The royal guests were received by Dr. Abdulwahab Al Abdulwahab, Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Mohammed Munas, General Manager – Clinics, and Mr. Faisal Al Nassar, President & CEO, who guided them through the hospital’s latest advancements in healthcare services.

During the tour, the royal family members were given a comprehensive overview of the hospital’s modernized infrastructure, cutting-edge medical technology, and patient-centric approach to healthcare. The visit highlighted Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital’s commitment to providing world-class medical care, with expanded services across various medical specialties and the latest in diagnostic and treatment technologies.

One of the key moments of the visit was a live demonstration of the hospital’s advanced tech capabilities, showcasing how innovative digital healthcare solutions are transforming patient care, diagnosis, and treatment outcomes. The royal delegation was impressed by the hospital’s forward-thinking approach, reinforcing the UAE’s vision of excellence in the healthcare sector.

Mr. Mohammed Munas, General Manager – Clinics, expressed his gratitude for the royal visit and highlighted the hospital’s dedication to innovation:

"It was an honor to welcome His Excellency Dr. Bu Abdullah, His Highness Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qassimi, and Your Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Majran to Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital. Their visit reaffirms the importance of innovation and excellence in healthcare. We remain committed to integrating the latest medical advancements to provide top-tier patient care and set new benchmarks in the industry."

Dr. Abdulwahab Al Abdulwahab, Chief Operating Officer, also emphasized the hospital’s dedication to advancing healthcare:

"At Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, we continuously strive to adopt the most cutting-edge medical technologies and treatments. This visit reflects our shared commitment to elevating healthcare standards in the UAE and beyond."

The hospital remains steadfast in its mission to redefine medical excellence through technology, expertise, and compassionate patient care, ensuring that both residents and visitors to the UAE receive world-class treatment.