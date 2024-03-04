Business travel on an upward trajectory compared to 2023, with a 25% increase this year

Dubai, UAE - As UAE residents prepare for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, anticipation for the 6-day Eid break is palpable, with families eagerly planning vacations to cherish moments with loved ones. musafir.com, the UAE's leading travel management company, has revealed a significant surge in enquiries for Eid packages, indicating a remarkable 40% growth compared to 2023.

The 2024 Eid and Ramadan travel trends showcase a dynamic shift in travel preferences and behaviors among UAE residents. From extended family getaways to emerging solo adventures, the travel landscape is evolving to cater to diverse traveler aspirations.

Corporate and Leisure Travel Trends Breakdown: Eid-Al-Fitr, Ramadan and beyond

Extended Vacation Trends: Many travelers are now choosing longer 7 to 10-day holiday packages, strategically aligning their trips with school spring breaks, enhancing the holiday experience for families.

Solo vs Family vs Friends Travel: A significant majority, accounting for 60%, prefer to travel with family during the Eid break. Solo travel constitutes a modest 6%, while approximately 10-12% opt for trips with friends.

Exploration of New and Exotic Destinations: In addition to traditional destinations, travelers are showing interest in exploring new and exotic locales such as Japan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drawn by the allure of unique experiences.

Popular Eid-Al-Fitr Destinations: CIS countries like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, continue to be in demand and sought-after destinations for Eid-Al-Fitr packages, offering hassle-free visa processes, affordability, and immersive cultural experiences. Uzbekistan is also gaining popularity for its accessibility and affordability.

Striking a Balance between Affordability and Luxury: While affordability remains a crucial factor for leisure travelers, there's a growing interest in premium experiences, showcasing a desire for enhanced comfort and luxury during vacations. Travelers are increasingly opting for premium economy flight tickets and boutique 5-star properties to elevate their travel experiences.

Demand for Women's Group and Solo Travel: Women's group travel is experiencing a notable uptick, with expectations of a 15% growth in the coming year. Solo travel continues to be prevalent, reflecting a desire for independent exploration.

Customized vs Package Trips: Customized trips offer tailored experiences but come at a higher cost, catering to specific traveler requirements. Conversely, group departures with fixed itineraries are gaining popularity due to their affordability. Group departures are expected to increase by 10% in 2024, offering travelers the opportunity to explore diverse destinations at competitive prices.

Advanced Booking and Summer Holiday Packages: Advanced booking for summer holiday packages has commenced, with travelers showing keen interest in short-haul destinations. The demand for summer holiday packages underscores the desire for early planning and securing preferred travel arrangements.

Frequency of Travel: The frequency of travel has witnessed a significant uptick, with travelers opting for multiple trips annually. Whether it's family vacations, romantic getaways, or adventures with friends, travelers are increasingly embracing the opportunity to explore diverse destinations and create lasting memories.

Surge in Business Travel: Business travel is experiencing significant growth this year, witnessing a remarkable 25% increase compared to 2023, indicating robust economic activity and corporate engagement.

Preference for Eco-friendly Sustainable Options in Business Travel: While eco-friendly options are gaining traction in business travel, leisure travel is yet to catch up significantly. However, many businesses are prioritizing sustainability in travel arrangements, reflecting a growing awareness of environmental concerns.

Top Destinations for Business Travel Post Ramadan and Eid-Al-Fitr: The top destinations for business travel include GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, the UK, USA, Germany, and China, highlighting the enduring appeal of these dynamic markets for corporate travelers.

Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com, commented, "Celebrating the evolving travel landscape, we witness UAE residents embracing diverse travel preferences, from extended family getaways to solo adventures. At musafir.com, we're committed to tailoring each journey to match these dynamic trends, ensuring every traveler finds their perfect escape, whether it's exploring new destinations or indulging in premium experiences."

Moreover, as travelers seek affordable luxury holiday experiences, musafir.com offers meticulously crafted all-inclusive holiday packages starting at AED 3,500. From flights to 4-or 5-star accommodation, city tours to visa assistance, every detail is tailored to prioritize comfort, safety, and happiness, ensuring an unforgettable travel experience for all.

Embark on a journey to discover new and exotic destinations, immerse yourself in vibrant cultures, and create unforgettable memories with musafir.com's exclusive Eid-Al-Fitr 2024 getaway packages.

About musafir.com

musafir.com is a leading online travel agency. musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 to serve leisure customers, branching out into business travel in 2017. musafir.com has a presence across four countries: the UAE, Qatar, India and now KSA. Offering flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays at more than 1 million properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more, services provided by musafir.com include search & bookings on numerous flights and hotels, tourist visa (application & assistance), international tourist visa assistance, and holiday packages. musafir.com manages corporate travel for more than 1000 companies in GCC. Since its inception, musafir.com has served over a million customers through its flagship website & branch network.

