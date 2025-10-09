Smart Translation Center Pilot, AI Ethics Charter and Governance Policy, and White Paper for the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025) to be launched

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Public Prosecution has announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where it will present an integrated suite of smart digital solutions supporting its strategic vision in digital criminal justice. The participation underscores its position as a pioneering judicial authority that harnesses emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to advance justice and enhance efficiency in judicial work.

Foresight Initiatives and the Prosecution of the Future

During its participation, the Public Prosecution will showcase a range of innovative projects that align with its future vision under Prosecution of the Future 2045 and its AI Strategy 2025–2030.

Among these is the Virtual Prosecutor Assistant Project, which accelerates case progression from reporting to resolution through secure digital audit trails. The project empowers prosecutors, support teams, and legal service providers with instant access to accurate information, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, eliminating bureaucracy, and supporting decision-makers with real-time legal references.

Another initiative is the Legislation Digitization Project, which aims to transform laws into intelligent, machine-readable formats through AI-powered systems that link actions with their corresponding conditions and penalties. This transformation enables faster charge classification and legal qualification of cases, automates the entry and execution of judgments, provides precise real-time analytics, and facilitates integration across the criminal justice ecosystem.

Launch of the Smart Translation Center (Bayan)

As part of its GITEX participation, the Public Prosecution will launch the pilot phase of the Smart Translation Center “Bayan”, an AI-powered platform for real-time interpretation to support prosecutorial work in investigations and trials.

The Center offers two-way voice and text translation with dialect recognition, particularly the Emirati dialect, and securely stores all recordings as certified legal references. It also features advanced capabilities such as speech-to-text and text-to-speech conversion, text extraction from images and files, and a customizable multilingual legal dictionary. An intelligent control dashboard further ensures translation governance and quality assurance. The Center will enhance judicial efficiency, ensure the accuracy of legal translations, and contribute to faster, more transparent justice.

AI Ethics Charter and Governance Policy

The Public Prosecution will also launch its AI Ethics Charter and Governance Policy, which establishes a comprehensive framework for the responsible adoption and management of intelligent systems. The framework ensures transparency, explainability, risk management, and privacy protection while maintaining human oversight at every stage. This initiative enhances decision quality and reinforces public trust in the smart justice ecosystem.

Youth Debate and White Paper Launch

On the sidelines of GITEX, the Public Prosecution will host a youth debate titled “Virtual Witness or ChatGPT: In the Balance of Criminal Justice” and a panel discussion on “The Ethical Governance Framework for AI in Criminal Justice.”

Additionally, it will unveil the White Paper for the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025), held in May 2025. The paper includes an executive summary, an in-depth analysis of summit discussions, a matrix of challenges and opportunities categorized by sector and technology, a governance and ethics framework, and national and international recommendations for the justice sector, along with appendices on terminology and indicators.

Counsellor H.E. Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, stated: “The Public Prosecution reaffirms its commitment to accelerating the pace of criminal justice and to the responsible use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies as enablers of judicial decision-making, within a robust governance framework that upholds transparency, explainability, and privacy, while keeping humans in the loop. Our participation in GITEX translates innovation into measurable, practical outcomes that enhance justice, uphold the rule of law, safeguard rights and freedoms, and strengthen public confidence. We also emphasize effective national integration with our partners to ensure data connectivity, procedural consistency, and unified standards across the justice system.”

The UAE Public Prosecution invites visitors, media representatives, and professionals to visit its pavilion at GITEX Global 2025 — Dubai World Trade Centre, TDRA Pavilion (H18–B10) — from 13 to 17 October 2025, to explore the future of smart justice and its digital solutions supporting the rule of law and the advancement of the criminal justice system.