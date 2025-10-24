Dubai: Procurement leaders across the UAE are signalling a decisive shift from traditional green procurement to comprehensive responsible sourcing, driven by new regulations, CFO buy-in, and supplier engagement. This was the central theme at an exclusive Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) Roundtable hosted by Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), in partnership with EcoVadis, in Dubai.

Senior procurement executives from leading organisations explored how the UAE is setting a regional benchmark by integrating sustainability into the very core of procurement strategy. With regulatory developments such as the UAE Federal Decree Law acting as a catalyst, the conversation underscored how procurement is now a powerful lever for driving sustainable impact, supplier transformation, and strategic value creation.

Participants highlighted the need to engage and educate suppliers, including those early in their sustainability journey, to ensure long-term progress. Collaboration, trust and clear communication of business value emerged as critical factors in accelerating responsible sourcing adoption. Internal capacity building was also identified as key to supporting this transition and strengthening talent attraction and retention.

Salem Bafaraj from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) noted the potential to link responsible sourcing initiatives to the In-Country Value (ICV) programme. Other participants pointed to growing CFO interest in placing a premium on sustainable solutions, and the opportunity to connect sustainability performance to more favourable financing terms, an opportunity often underutilised by procurement teams today.

Natasha Schulz of Dubai Holding and Sofiya Poland of ALEC contributed powerful insights, emphasising the immense opportunity for the region to set a global benchmark for responsible sourcing.

“Responsible sourcing is a strategic imperative. Procurement leaders are uniquely positioned to drive measurable change by embedding sustainability into every layer of the supply chain. What we’re seeing in the UAE is not incremental, it’s transformative,” commented Sam Achampong, Regional Director, CIPS MENA.

The session concluded on an optimistic note, highlighting the importance of celebrating both small wins and large achievements in sustainability to build momentum and inspire broader action across industries.

This roundtable forms part of CIPS MENA’s ongoing efforts to convene senior procurement leaders and shape future-ready strategies that embed sustainability at the heart of business.

