Dubai, UAE: The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Ministry of Finance to launch the CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma in Procurement and Supply 2025, a leading initiative designed to strengthen national competencies, drive innovation in the government sector, and boost the UAE's global competitiveness.

The CIPS certification targets financial and procurement managers, as well as chief procurement officers in the federal government. It aims to enhance their professional and analytical skills, equipping them to implement effective procurement strategies that drive financial and environmental sustainability while ensuring efficiency in government procurement processes.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Finance. This partnership represents a significant step in furthering our long-standing commitment to building capacity and capability within government procurement systems,” said Ben Farrell, CEO of CIPS during the signing meeting.

“In much the same way as we’ve supported the UK government in enhancing their procurement frameworks, we are now leveraging our expertise to support the UAE government’s 2031 vision to achieve a continuously up-to-date and developing agile government model that achieves rapid results, harnesses digital capabilities and acts as a highly efficient and effective platform. In signing this MOU, we are proud to support the Ministry of Finance to achieve its ambitious goals and create a benchmark for excellence in public sector procurement,” he added.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, signed the MoU with Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS, in the presence of senior officials. Commenting on the signing, AlKhoori stated: "The Ministry of Finance is committed to adopting a forward-thinking vision that not only drives excellence in public finance but also promotes sustainable development on a global scale. Our collaboration with CIPS opens up new opportunities to develop national competencies through advanced educational programmes that enhance government performance and competitiveness."

AlKhoori added that the launch of the diploma is a significant step in the right direction towards empowering federal government employees to implement innovative procurement and sourcing strategies that prioritise financial and environmental sustainability.

Achampong added: "The CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma is designed to strengthen the capabilities of government employees by equipping them with effective and sustainable procurement and sourcing strategies, ensuring they stay ahead of global trends and deliver optimal outcomes."

CIPS has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner to governments worldwide, providing expert procurement advisory services that drive efficiency, transparency, and value in public sector operations. CIPS' long standing collaboration with the UK government has been instrumental in enhancing procurement practices, fostering accountability, and ensuring optimal utilisation of public funds.

Building on this proven track record, CIPS is now playing a pivotal role in the UAE, partnering with the Ministry of Finance to modernise procurement frameworks. By sharing best practices and delivering world-class training, CIPS is empowering government entities to adopt innovative and sustainable procurement strategies. This collaboration aligns with the UAE's vision for economic diversification and operational excellence, demonstrating CIPS' commitment to enabling transformative change across borders.

