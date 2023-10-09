Dubai: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, returned to the UAE after an outstanding performance at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. The historic achievement witnessed the team securing a total of 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. The team’s homecoming at Dubai International Airport was met with a warm and enthusiastic welcome, symbolising the nation’s deep pride and appreciation for their remarkable accomplishments.

Notably, the UAE dominated the jiu-jitsu competitions in the Asian Games, contributing to half of the total jiu-jitsu medals awarded during the event. The gold medals were clinched by Khaled Al Shehhi, Faisal Al Ketbi, Shamma Al Kalbani, and Asma Al Hosani. The silver medals were scooped by Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Khalid Al Balushi, and Balqees Al Hashemi, while Mahdi Al Awlaki, Saeed Al Kubaisi, and Shamsa Al Ameri earned bronze.

The heroic welcome at Dubai International Airport was graced by the presence of distinguished figures in the sporting community, including His Excellency Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; His Excellency Faris Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee; and His Excellency Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the UAE Judo Federation and Treasurer of the International Judo Federation/IJF. Furthermore, Lt. Colonel Dr. Saud Al-Junaibi, Deputy Director of the Police Sports Federation, and various members of the National Olympic Committee, as well as representatives of sponsors and the federation’s strategic partners, enthusiastically joined in welcoming the team.

The delegation representing the jiu-jitsu team comprised several key figures, including His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Head of the Delegation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Federations; Tareq Al Bahri, Director of Support Services; and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. The delegation also included Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Federation’s Technical Department, National Team Head Coach Ramon Lemos, and members of the technical staff, alongside the 16 male and female players who proudly represented the nation.

In light of this accomplishment, Al Dhaheri expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership and people of the UAE. He acknowledged their unwavering support for Jiu-Jitsu, recognising it as a vital force behind this historic success. Additionally, he commended the efforts of the UAEJJF and its dedicated team for turning the leadership’s vision of global jiu-jitsu excellence into a resounding reality.

Al Dhaheri emphasised that the triumphant return of the champions embodies the value of the UAE’s accomplishments on the global stage. He said, “I had a heartfelt conversation with our champions after their historic feat. While reaching the summit is challenging, sustaining that position is even more demanding. Starting today, we will begin our preparations for the next Asian Games in Japan in 2026, with our perennial goal to maintain our top-ranking position and set new benchmarks in the world of sports.”

Mubarak Al-Menhali disclosed that the groundwork for this remarkable achievement commenced in 2019 with clear objectives to surpass the accomplishments of Jakarta in 2018. “Although we had hoped for even more medals given our capabilities, major competitions often hinge on minute details. Our young champions have gained invaluable experience, and they remain poised to grow and excel in the sport, aspiring to secure podium positions in forthcoming events,” he said.

Mohammed Hussein Al Marzouqi shed light on the tireless effort and sacrifices made by the team throughout the season, as they actively participated in various championships worldwide. “They embody the spirit of sacrifice and dedication, serving as exemplary role models for representing and honoring the country. Through their remarkable feats, they have presented a priceless gift to the nation.”