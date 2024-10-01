Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE India Business Council - UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) has announced a strategic partnership with Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup and investor conference dedicated to fostering innovation and a significant initiative of GITEX, independently rated as the best tech show in the world.

As a community partner for this exciting initiative, the UIBC-UC will leverage its diverse and unparalleled network of 18 Founding Members that represent top Indian and Emirati business organisations and create valuable connections between entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders in both regions.

From essential market insights to helping startups navigate trends and regulatory landscapes while also identifying investment opportunities, spurring growth and innovation is the collective aim of this partnership.

“This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our mission to enhance trade and investment opportunities between the UAE and India. Recognizing the crucial role of startups in driving innovation, we are committed to partnering with the Expand North Star team to create valuable platforms for meaningful connections, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among businesses in both regions,” said UIBC-UC and KEF Holdings Chairman Mr. Faizal Kottikollon.

“This integration will foster a vibrant community where startups can thrive, leveraging insights and connections that drive their success in both the UAE and Indian markets,” he added.

The UIBC-UC also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to enhance investment and economic collaboration. This strategic agreement focuses on promoting Rajasthan’s investment potential, organizing joint events, and facilitating the exchange of vital market intelligence. By connecting UAE investors with Rajasthan enterprises, the MoU aims to boost investment interest and foster valuable partnerships. As part of this agreement, the UIBC-UC is aiming to participate in the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, scheduled for December 9-11 in Jaipur, further emphasizing the commitment to mutual growth.

Expand North Star is set to ignite the UAE from October 13-16, 2024, serving as a powerhouse for business impact. This premier event accelerates the world’s most promising startups, uniting the entire startup ecosystem under one roof including investors, accelerators, and tech enthusiasts to secure funding, forge investment deals, and stay ahead of the curve in a dynamic tech landscape.

-Ends-

About UIBC-UC

The UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) is the Official Joint Chamber, established under the patronage of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between the two nations.

UIBC-UC was inaugurated on February 18, 2023, aligning with the first anniversary of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Council, launched by UAE’s Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeks to amplify CEPA's influence.

Committed to ushering in a new era of collaboration, UIBC-UC leverages its unparalleled network of 18 Founding Members representing leading Indian and Emirati business organizations. This consortium manages assets exceeding USD 1 trillion, positioning it at the forefront of fostering dynamic partnerships that shape the economic future of both nations.

Building on a rich history of economic ties, UIBC-UC identifies strategic projects that businesses in both countries can undertake. This includes investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, hybrid renewable energy, IT, tourism infrastructure, and shipping, enabling Indian businesses to use the UAE as a base for global expansion.

UIBC-UC has played a pivotal role in significant projects like Emaar's Rs 500 crore FDI project in Srinagar, Bharat Mart, and The India Hospital. The Council also influences policy development between India and the UAE, offering members access to high-level delegations and key figures. Additionally, UIBC-UC facilitates involvement in marquee events, provides platforms for exchanging insights and best practices, fosters business networking, and advocates for policies supporting member interests.

Ultimately, UIBC-UC envisions playing a vital role in assisting both governments to realize CEPA's objectives of elevating bilateral non-oil trade to USD 100 billion and securing USD 75 billion in investments from the UAE to India by 2030.

For more information and to schedule interviews with UIBC-UC please contact:

Nandini Vohra

The Guild