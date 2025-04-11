DUBAI: DP World has commenced the construction of Bharat Mart, a global business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) marketplace in Dubai that is designed to facilitate trade between Indian businesses and global markets.

The company unveiled the virtual model of the project in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry; along with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World.

Bharat Mart is set to open by the end of 2026. With construction underway, DP World is paving the way for a transformative marketplace that will redefine global trade links between India, the Middle East, and beyond.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and connectivity make it a vital partner as India expands its global trade. With non-oil bilateral trade surging and over 2,300 Indian companies thriving in Jafza, Bharat Mart will further strengthen the UAE-India partnership by providing Indian goods faster access to global markets.”

Piyush Goyal said: “Bharat Mart is a transformative project launched by DP World with immense potential and we keenly await its completion. DP World's efforts around developing the Virtual Trade Corridor between India and UAE will ensure that trade and commerce scales new heights in the spirit envisaged by the India-UAE CEPA. We also appreciate the efforts of DP World in building new dimensions and opportunities that will enable Indian businesses/MSMEs to reach African markets.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem added: “India and the UAE aim to reach $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030, and Bharat Mart will be a key driver in achieving this milestone. DP World remains committed to enhancing trade by developing world-class logistics infrastructure, unlocking new markets, and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

Spanning 2.7 million square feet, with its initial phase covering 1.3 million square feet, Bharat Mart will serve as a key trading hub for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Strategically located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), the facility will feature 1,500 showrooms, and over 700,000 square feet of state-of-the-art warehousing, light industrial units, office spaces, and meeting facilities with dedicated space for women-led businesses from India.

Just 11 km from Jebel Ali Port, 15 km from Al Maktoum International Airport and with convenient access to Etihad Rail, Bharat Mart promises to offer Indian businesses seamless access to a multimodal logistics network. Through Jebel Ali’s ecosystem, the exporters will connect to 150 maritime destinations, in addition to air connectivity, linking the facility to over 300 cities worldwide, enhancing market reach and efficiency.

JAFZA continues to play a key role India-UAE bilateral trade, hosting over 2,300 Indian companies, up 15% year-on-year, following the establishment of 283 new Indian businesses in 2024, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a critical global trade hub.

