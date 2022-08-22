Dubai, UAE: Housecall, a UAE home-grown start-up dedicated to transforming the future of healthcare, has appointed award-winning communications consultancy, Houbara Communications, to drive awareness around its accessible and value-based primary care services.

Co-founded by the Emirati brothers Humaid and Omar Al Zaabi, Housecall provides primary care services to patients without the need for physical facilities. Through its digital mobile application, Housecall offers virtual consultations and in-home visits by experienced primary healthcare physicians. Patients can also have key lab tests conducted at home, renew prescriptions, and have medication delivered to their doorstep through using the app. All services are covered by major medical insurance providers in the UAE, providing better value through reducing co-payment and travel costs for patients. Houbara will support Housecall in its communication efforts regionally, including strategies and initiatives to reflect its position as a game changer in the healthcare industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Loretta Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Houbara Communications said, “The healthcare industry has changed rapidly in the past decade with digitalization playing a key role across all points of the patient journey. The pandemic has only accelerated this, and people are increasingly invested in their own health and wellbeing. We are looking forward to supporting Housecall with its communications programme as it continues to grow and reshape the future of primary healthcare in the UAE.”

Humaid AlZaabi, Co-founder, Housecall, added: “Founded in the UAE, Houbara demonstrated very similar core values to ours, especially in terms of being agile and inventive. We are confident in their ability to deliver a well-designed communications approach and look forward to a successful partnership with the agency.”