Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE), chaired the third meeting of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work for the current year. The meeting was held in Dubai Safari today and covered key environmental and municipal strategies, and national projects related to sustainable development.

HE Mariam Almheiri commended the council's efforts in promoting the spirit of cooperation between all authorities concerned with environmental and municipal work at the national level. She said: “Your national efforts are a key pillar in delivering our strategic goal to address the impact of climate change. With two months left until hosting COP28 in the UAE, we are keen to review our national environmental and municipal work and contribute to achieving the nation’s climate action goals.

HE Almheiri added: "Our projects and initiatives are at the forefront of this, especially the work of this Council to contribute to achieving Net Zero by 2050. Through our cooperation, we aim to achieve the vision of our leadership to develop the services in municipal and environmental work and contribute to strengthening the economy through a world-class infrastructure, and improve the lives of all members of the society.”

The meeting examined the follow-up to the recommendations of the Council's previous meeting and reviewed the study on the monitoring of plastic waste in the marine and coastal environment to monitor the spatial and temporal distribution of plastics. An update was also provided on the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, which aims to limit the use of HFCs by more than 80 percent over the next 30 years.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the outcomes of the 26th meeting of GCC Municipal Affairs Ministers, held in the Sultanate of Oman with the participation of HE Almheiri. The meeting also reviewed the Ministerial Resolution No. 380 of 2022. During the meeting also, MoCCAE briefed the members about the induction on the services of the Ministry, service delivery channels and customer service centres.

Attendees

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of MoCCAE; H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MoCCAE, H.E. Dr. Nawal Khalifa Alhosani, Deputy Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change and Green Development Sector at MoCCAE, H.E. Engineer Othaibah Al Qaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, and H.E. Sheikha Ahmed Al Ali, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Regions Sector at MoCCAE.

The meeting was also attended by H.E. Dr. Abdullah Sultan Al Fan Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Monitoring & Follow Up Sector at the Ministry of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Sami Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary Assistant For Monitoring & Follow-up - Ministry Of Economy, H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E. Dawood Abdul Rahman Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, H.E. Ali Khalifa Al Qamzi, Director general of Al Ain City Municipality, H.E. Dr. Sulaiman Abdallah Bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, the Chairman of Municipal Affairs Department in Sharjah, H.E. Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, H.E. Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali, Director-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality, and H.E. Munther Mohammed Bin Shakar Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras al-Khaimah Municipality.