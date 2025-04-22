The region’s organizations unite behind a home-grown innovation that sets a global benchmark for atmospheric water generation

A1RWATER has mitigated 840 tonnes of CO₂ emissions while eliminating the need for plastic-bottled water and aligning with key UAE sustainability goals

The Abu Dhabi-founded brand is bolstering sustainability across hospitality, education, and government via pioneering atmospheric water generation

UAE adopters of atmospheric water: AD Ports, Umm Al Emarat Park, Ethara, Accor Group Properties, Jotun, ADNOC, Aldar Academies, and Minor Group

Dubai, UAE – As the UAE continues to accelerate towards its Net Zero 2050 and Water Security 2036 goals, businesses and institutions across the Emirates have come together to demonstrate the true potential of local innovation. Today, on Earth Day, A1RWATER™ announces that its partners have collectively:

Generated over 5.8M litres of drinking water from air

Eliminated over 11.6M single-use plastic bottles

Prevented 840 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions

These milestones come from A1RWATER’s expanding customer base as a combination of organizations have either adopted on-site atmospheric‑water generation, switched to A1RWATER’s premium bottled‑water delivery service, or done both. This country-wide progress embeds sustainable, plastic-free water into daily operations to deliver premium hydration while achieving measurable environmental impact.

Moreover, this achievement marks one of the largest volumes of atmospheric water ever produced from air within the region while spanning hospitality, education, government and commercial facilities to stand unrivalled by any other provider worldwide.

Aligning with the UAE’s Sustainability Roadmap

From the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 to the Circular Economy Policy and the UAE Net Zero 2050 Initiative, the country has outlined a future where innovation and environmental responsibility work hand in hand. A1RWATER’s technology, alongside the businesses that adopt it, are helping to deliver on that vision.

Jessica Torres, Chief Commercial Officer at A1RWATER, said: “We exist to support organizations that want better water, with better outcomes. Atmospheric water helps businesses lower their footprint, eliminate plastic, and contribute to national ESG goals, without compromising on quality or experience. It’s premium hydration, made possible through technology, and made purposeful through impact.”

Customers Leading the Way

Across sectors, A1RWATER’s partners are demonstrating how premium, sustainable hydration can seamlessly integrate into daily operations. Leading organizations such as Aldar Academies, Umm Al Emarat Park, Ethara, Accor Group Properties, Jotun, Abu Dhabi Ports, ADNOC, and Minor Group have switched to A1RWATER’s atmospheric water to elevate guest experiences, support employee wellbeing, and advance measurable ESG progress.

Their commitment reflects a growing movement across the UAE to prioritize innovative, low-carbon solutions that directly align with national sustainability goals while proving that decentralized, sustainable water solutions are not just a future vision, but an operational reality today.

Rob Bain, Managing Director, UAE, added: “What connects these partners is a shared understanding that water is no longer just a utility—it’s a brand experience, an ESG opportunity, and a critical part of climate resilience. Our job is to make sustainable water effortless, accessible, and scalable.”

Supporting a New Generation of Water Utilities

Unlike conventional bottled water, A1RWATER’s solution bypasses groundwater, long-distance freight, and single-use plastic packaging. Every bottle is filled using patented Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, mineralized to meet and exceed Dubai Municipality standards, and delivered through a closed-loop circular model.

A1RWATER operates from its flagship facility in Dubai Industrial City, with a production capacity enabling over 100,000 litres of water from the air, daily. As the company looks to expand its bottling network across the UAE in 2025, new facilities planned are expected to be announced later this year.

A Vision from Air to Impact

Founded with a mission to redefine how the world accesses water, A1RWATER is committed to turning air into an abundant, sustainable, and premium source of hydration; supporting businesses, institutions, and cities to meet tomorrow’s challenges, today.

Alex Guy, Founder and CEO, concluded: “From a single bottle to entire buildings and infrastructure, we’re building a decentralized water system that works with nature, not against it. Our mission is simple: to transform air into access—and access into action.”

About A1RWATER:

A1RWATER™, pronounced AIR-WATER, is a market leader in water innovation. Established in 2018, the homegrown brand specializes in creating pure water from air humidity at scale and offers atmospheric water generators, custom bottling facilities, and sustainable packaging solutions. Committed to reducing single-use plastics and supporting ESG goals, A1RWATER meets international water standards such as the World Health Organization and Dubai Municipality, ensuring safe, mineral-enriched drinking water for diverse needs. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in the US and the UK, A1RWATER is pioneering the future of water sustainability.

