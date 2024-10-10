Dubai, UAE – PiP World, a pioneering Web3 gaming and EdTech ecosystem, has secured $10 million in seed funding from Exinity, a leading global fintech firm. This investment represents a key milestone in PiP World’s mission to revolutionize financial education, transforming it into an engaging and gamified experience that’s accessible to users at all levels. Exinity, headquartered in the UAE with offices in the United Kingdom and Cyprus, is regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority in Abu Dhabi.

Pip World blends engaging gameplay with personalized learning to empower users globally. Key offerings include PiP Trader, a strategy management simulator game for building trading portfolios; PiP Academy, a gamified app that simplifies financial concepts; and StockRise, Roblox's top-grossing stock simulator, now integrated into the PiP World ecosystem.

Saad Naja, CEO & Founder of PiP World, stated, “We are excited to join forces with Exinity as we advance our mission to transform the way people learn about financial markets. This investment will enable us to expand our offerings and reach more users globally, particularly in the emerging markets where financial tools and knowledge are scarce. Our goal is to empower individuals with the financial knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of today’s economy and financial markets, and this partnership with Exinity brings us one step closer to achieving that vision.”

Exinity’s investment in PiP World is a strategic move aligned with its mission to provide the next generation with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the modern financial landscape. Lex Webster, Managing Partner, Exinity, commented, “PiP World’s innovative approach to financial education through gamification is precisely the kind of forward-thinking solution that aligns with our vision. By integrating our robust financial and trading technologies with PiP World’s immersive gaming and learning environment, we are catalyzing a paradigm shift in how financial literacy is perceived and attained.”

PiP World aims to tackle a significant gap in financial literacy, both globally and in the UAE. The UAE's financial literacy score of 30.7% is below the global average, highlighting the need for innovative educational solutions. Globally, only 33% of adults demonstrate basic knowledge about financial markets, underscoring the limitations of traditional teaching methods. With the rapid rise of DeFi and digital currencies, the gap between those who understand these concepts and those who don’t has widened.

PiP World’s integration into the Web3 gaming ecosystem is particularly timely given the Middle East’s growing prominence in this sector. The UAE, especially Dubai, is rapidly positioning itself as a global hub for Web3 gaming. With the region set to attract up to 100 million gamers and create a market worth an estimated $1 billion by 2025, PiP World is at the forefront of this transformation.

With the backing of Exinity and the integration of StockRise into its ecosystem, PiP World is well-positioned to lead the charge in gamified financial education. The platform’s unique blend of gaming, education, and Web3 technology offers a powerful tool for individuals looking to build financial literacy and achieve financial freedom.

Exinity Group is a global fintech powerhouse committed to empowering the next generation of investors. With decades of experience in trading and investment, Exinity operates successful retail brands, including ForexTime (FTXM) and Nemo, serving over two million clients across 180 countries. The group's focus on developing economies in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, coupled with its commitment to fostering financial success, aligns seamlessly with PiP World’s vision.