Dubai, UAE - Kerno Enterprises FZE based in Dubai, UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intel Corporation to jointly develop high-performance AI, universal, and edge computing solutions for local customers in the UAE and the Middle East. The collaboration aligns with the UAE's "Made in the Emirates" initiative to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and expand high-tech production.

"This collaboration with Kerno underscores Intel's focus on advancing local innovation through high-efficiency, scalable computing solutions," said Taha Khalifa, General Manager, Intel Corporation. "Through this cooperation, we're redefining how technology ecosystems evolve in the Middle East."

The collaboration focuses on co-developing enterprise-class server systems powered by Intel technologies, optimized for mission-critical government, enterprise, and AI-driven workloads. Technology production will take place at Kerno's manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis — the first one of its kind in the UAE and the Gulf region, with the capacity to deliver 60,000 servers per year locally, leveraging advanced surface-mount (SMT) and automated assembly technologies while minimizing technology delivery time.

"This collaboration with Intel reflects our shared goal of enabling secure, high-performance infrastructure built in the UAE," said Christopher Caswell, CEO of Kerno Enterprises. "We are committed to creating digital platforms that align with the UAE's technological and economic growth ambitions — designed, built, and supported right here in the Emirates."

Kerno unveiled its cooperation with a global technology leader during GITEX GLOBAL 2025, where the local manufacturer showcased its secure AI, universal, and edge servers and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to regional stakeholders.

About Kerno

Kerno is the first full-cycle manufacturer of advanced technology infrastructure solutions in the UAE.

We design, manufacture, and support high-performance AI, universal, and edge servers and storage systems for the UAE, the Middle East, and North Africa to support our customers in driving digital transformation initiatives across government, business, and industry sectors of the economy.

Our enterprise‑class technology solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of the Middle East, ensuring reliability, security, and scalability for immediate and long‑term national development goals. Our commitment extends beyond technology to the cultivation of local engineering and technology expertise. We aim to contribute to evolving the local R&D ecosystem, collaborate with local universities, and develop the next generation of local technology leaders. This initiative is designed to accelerate digital innovation and contribute to the sustainable technological advancement of the Middle East.

For more information: www.kerno.ae

Contact: kerno.ae, Info@kernoenterprises.com